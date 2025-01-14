New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on Tuesday inaugurated the National Turmeric Board in New Delhi.

The Union Minister, Goyal announced Palle Ganga Reddy as its first Chairperson. The headquarters of the Board has been set up at Nizamabad.

The Minister noted that the launch of the National Turmeric Board is on an auspicious day of celebrations across the country. He highlighted that representatives from various ministries will also be a part of the National Turmeric Board. Representatives from exporters and producer bodies will also be added to the Board.

Adding that turmeric is also known as 'Golden Spice', he pointed out that the newly formed Board will pay special attention to the welfare of the turmeric farmers spread across 20 states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya and others.

He said that there is immense potential in increasing turmeric production in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and the formation of the Turmeric Board will boost the income of turmeric producers in the country.

The Minister noted that the new Board will promote research and development of new turmeric products, and will look into the value addition of turmeric-related products for marketing abroad.

The Board will also look into creating awareness of the essential and medical properties of turmeric, ways to increase its yield and boost logistics and supply chain to foster trade into newer markets, he said.

Goyal also highlighted that the Board will also ensure quality and safety standards of turmeric production and exports.

Goyal said that last year, 2023-24, an area of 3.05 lakh hectares was under turmeric cultivation in India with a production of 10.74 lakh tonnes. India was responsible for over 70 per cent of global turmeric production, he informed. He also shared that there are 30 varieties of turmeric produced in India.

The Chairperson of the Board, representatives of Ministry of AYUSH, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Department of Commerce have also been nominated.

Representatives from the top two turmeric growing states of Maharashtra and Telangana and from the state of Meghalaya, which is famous for its Lakadong Turmeric, will also be part of the Board.

The National Turmeric Board will focus on the overall development and growth of the turmeric sector in the country.

The National Turmeric Board will provide leadership, augment efforts and facilitate coordination with other Government Departments/Agencies in matters pertaining to the turmeric sector and facilitate growth and development of the Turmeric sector in the country.

It will help bring focus to efforts of tapping the vast potential that exists for increasing the trade of turmeric and its products, especially in view of the health and wellness benefits of turmeric.

India is the largest producer, consumer and exporter of turmeric in the world. India has more than 62 per cent share of world trade. During 2023-24, 1.62 lakh tonnes of turmeric and turmeric products valued at 226.5 million USD were exported. (ANI)

