New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal visited Brussels from 26-28 October 2025 and had productive and meaningful engagements with Maros Sefcovic, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security and his team on outstanding issues related to the ongoing India-EU FTA negotiations, as per a press release by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

"Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to conclude the India-EU FTA by the end of 2025, following the clear direction from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during the College of Commissioners' visit to New Delhi in February 2025," the release said.

Also Read | Cyclone Montha Triggers Heavy Rain Alert in Bihar As Storm Makes Landfall on Andhra Pradesh Coast.

The engagement focused on achieving a "mutually beneficial, balanced and equitable trade agreement, reflecting the depth of political trust and the strategic ties between India and the European Union," and at the same time respecting each other's sensitivities and priorities.

India recognises the importance of ensuring that the FTA remains balanced in addressing both tariff and non-tariff barriers and creating transparent and predictable regulatory frameworks that accelerate trade for both partners in the coming years.

Also Read | Did President Droupadi Murmu Blame PM Narendra Modi for Using Her As Prop To Elevate Rafale PR? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Fake Video.

There was intensive engagement to explore possible landing zones on the outstanding issues. "There was also a good discussion on India's concerns on Non Tariff Measures and the new EU regulations. During the negotiations, HCIM emphasised the need for preferential treatment for India's key asks, particularly those with respect to labour-intensive sectors. Both sides agreed to work closely to finalise the non-sensitive industrial tariff lines," the release noted.

The ministers also agreed that issues related to Steel, Auto, CBAM, and other EU regulations still require further discussion, as they are more sensitive.

The release stated that India looks forward to working closely with the European Union to transform their vision into reality through "shared innovation, balanced, equitable, and meaningful trade, and a collective commitment to peace and prosperity."

To advance the ongoing discussions, the EU technical team led by the Director General for Trade will visit India next week with the objective of achieving a constructive conclusion based on the potential solutions identified over the past two days. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)