New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday met with the Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo to discuss the opportunities presented by the India-EU Trade Deal.

Taking it to social media platform X, Goyal said that he was "truly delighted to meet the Prime Minister of Finland, Mr. Petteri Orpo. Discussed how the India-EU Trade Deal presents significant opportunities for our countries to collaborate across key sectors, including services, technology and green energy, further strengthening India-Finland trade & investment ties."

In a separate development, Goyal also held a high-level meeting with President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin during his official visit to India to attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

"The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and Switzerland to further deepen their longstanding economic partnership and strategic cooperation under the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA). In the context of the AI Impact Summit, both sides acknowledged the need to balance innovation with responsibility and noted that TEPA offers significant opportunities for technology collaboration in areas such as precision engineering, health sciences, renewable energy, innovation and research and development," according to a statement by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

During the meeting, Goyal stated that India is currently the world's fourth-largest economy, with an estimated GDP of USD 4.51 trillion in 2026, and emphasized that India offers scale, reform momentum, a large and expanding consumer market, a deepening industrial base and a continued focus on ease of doing business, digitisation and infrastructure-led competitiveness, thereby providing a stable and scalable platform for long-term partnerships.

Minister Goyal reiterated the importance of encouraging Swiss investment in India, particularly in sectors where Switzerland has established niche technological strengths, and also underscored India's role as a reliable global supplier of affordable, high-quality medicines and vaccines and called for deeper cooperation in research and development, biotechnology, specialty pharmaceuticals and advanced therapeutics. (ANI)

