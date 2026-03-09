New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): The Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will inaugurate the 40th edition of AAHAR 2026, one of the world's premier B2B trade platforms for the food and hospitality industry, on March 10 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, according to a statement released by India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO).

Organised by ITPO, the five-day international exhibition will be held from March 10 to 14, 2026, bringing together food producers, exporters, hospitality businesses, technology providers, industry associations and global buyers on a single platform to explore new partnerships and business opportunities.

AAHAR has, over the past four decades, evolved into one of the most influential trade exhibitions for the food processing and hospitality ecosystem in Asia.

Speaking with ANI, Jawed Ashraf, ITPO's Chairman, said, "AAHAR has been happening for 40 years... On one side, it is connected to the country's agricultural sector, and on the other side, it is connected to India's emerging hospitality sector."

The exhibition is expected to witness extensive domestic and international participation, setting new benchmarks in terms of scale and industry engagement.

"It is a very important trade fair. This year, our exhibition space is 1,25,000 sq km, and a total of 1,800 exhibitors are participating... Exhibitors are coming from 17 countries, of which 155 exhibitors have registered," said Ashraf.

The exhibition will showcase innovations across key sectors, including food products and beverages, food processing and value addition, food processing and packaging technology, hospitality technology and infrastructure, food-grade packaging solutions, cold chain and refrigeration technologies, and export promotion and global trade linkages.

Italy will feature as the Partner Country for AAHAR 2026, highlighting growing India-EU collaboration in food processing, gourmet foods and hospitality technologies, and opening new avenues for international partnerships and trade engagement.

"This year, after the first 40 years, we have also added a partner country... We proposed Italy this year, and they accepted it... It will be beneficial for us in the future, especially when the EU-India FTA is implemented," Ashraf added.

AAHAR 2026 will also feature several curated industry pavilions and platforms, including the APEDA Pavilion, MoFPI Pavilion, Foreign Participation Pavilion, ICMA Pavilion and FIFI Pavilion, along with industry events such as Hospitality Challenge and Culinary Art India 2026.

The exhibition has received active support from several industry associations, including All India Food Processors Association (AIFPA), Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Association of Resource Companies for the Hospitality Industry of India (ARCHII), Federation of All India Caterers (FAIC), Food & Hospitality Support Association of India (FHSAI), Forum of Indian Food Importers (FIFI), Food Industries Welfare Association (FIWA), and Hotel & Restaurant Equipment Manufacturers Association of India (HOTREMAI) & KREMAG

Ancillary activities such as seminars, culinary competitions and industry interactions will also be organised on the sidelines of the exhibition to promote knowledge exchange and industry collaboration.

During the curtain raiser, ITPO also announced the launch of the AAHAR 2026 Official Mobile App, designed to enhance visitor engagement and facilitate business networking during the event. The mobile application will allow participants to access a digital exhibitor directory, navigate interactive floor plans, schedule B2B meetings, use smart search filters and receive real-time notifications, enabling exhibitors and visitors to connect more efficiently.

Over the past four decades, AAHAR has played a significant role in promoting India's food processing sector, strengthening the hospitality industry, supporting MSMEs and facilitating global trade partnerships, emerging as one of Asia's most influential platforms for the food and hospitality ecosystem. (ANI)

