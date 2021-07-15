Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW India has launched the BMW X1 20i Tech Edition today. The global leader in premium compact sports activity vehicle (SAV) segment is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, limited units of the exclusive edition can now be booked at shop.bmw.in. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "BMW India holds the dominant position in the premium compact sports activity vehicle (SAV) segment. With the BMW X1 20i Tech Edition, we are once again strengthening the 'Power of Choice' for customers looking to enter this segment. With new added features, modern technology and powerful performance, this exclusive limited edition combines the best of both worlds. It meets the varied mobility needs and fits in perfectly with the attitude and lifestyle of ambitious future leaders who are redefining success - personally and professionally." The BMW X1 20i Tech Edition is available at INR 43,00,000 (ex-showroom). Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but exclude Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price/options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, log on to WWW.BMW.IN. BMW X1 20i Tech Edition is available in two exciting colours - Alpine White, Phytonic Blue (Metallic) with Sensatec Oyster Black upholstery. BMW India offers a comprehensive package that addresses every need from accessibility and cost of ownership perspective with 3 years / 40,000 kilometres service and warranty package for the new BMW X1. The package includes protective cover of BMW Service Inclusive and BMW Repair Inclusive. The regular service cost for petrol cars starts at less than INR 1 per km. Together, they take care of Condition Based Service (CBS), maintenance work and warranty, allowing customers to focus on the one thing that matters - sheer driving pleasure.

BMW India Financial Services is offering an attractive plan with low monthly equated instalments starting INR 34,999, assured buyback of up to 4 years and flexible end of term options. With 'Drive Now Pay Later' offer, customers have no EMI's for first 3 months. Customized and flexible financial solutions can be further designed as per individual requirements.

The BMW X1 20i Tech Edition.The sharper design of the new BMW X1 strengthens its authentic and powerful SAV character. With commanding proportions, high seating position and good road visibility, it has greater road presence than ever before. The exterior embodies a muscular and dominant character with precisely drawn lines and strikingly contoured surfaces. The front has an imposing appearance with larger BMW grille and air intakes as well as striking LED headlights with LED fog lamps. The athletic side view is complemented by a dynamic wedge shape formed by the roofline, eye catching character lines and window surfaces that taper towards the rear. The rear design underscores the car's width and sporty stance with wrap around LED rear lights, inlays in body colour and bigger twin exhaust tailpipes. The new 18-inch alloys add to the sporty visual appeal of the car.

The BMW X1 has generous proportions, comfort and a feeling of spaciousness on the inside, thanks to an intelligent vehicle structure and smartly conceived interior configuration. Ample room for all occupants, along with horizontal surface design, create an ambience typical of a sports activity vehicle. Filling up the cabin with a sense of spaciousness and light is the large Panorama Glass Roof. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. Comfortable seating is an important consideration for long journeys and traffic jams and the BMW X1 offers electrical seat adjustment for both driver (with memory function and passenger. The rear seat backrest can be reclined and offers centre armrest with 2 cup-holders for added comfort. Folding down the 40:20:40 split backrest increases boot capacity from 500 litres to 1,550 litres, making the versatility of BMW X1 suitable for all kinds of journeys. The BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the petrol engine meld best-in-class power with exemplary efficiency and offer spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW X1 sDrive20i produces an output of 192 hp and maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1,350 - 4,600 rpm. The seven speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. For even greater driving pleasure, it is available with steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function as standard. Using Launch Control, ambitious drivers can achieve maximum acceleration with optimized traction from a standstill. Using the Driving Experience Control switch, driver can change the driving character of the vehicle by choosing between different driving modes - ECO PRO, Comfort, Sport.

A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies make for an entertaining and safe journey. The BMW X1 features a high-resolution new 10.25-inch Central Information Display with iDrive Controller and Navigation with touch functionality. Wireless Apple CarPlay® ensures seamless smartphone connection with the car to access navigation, contacts, messages, music and other functions. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobile phones. Park Distance Control and Rear-View Camera make parking in tight spots easier. The new BMW Head-Up Display projects all information relevant to the journey directly into the driver's field of vision. The car features a new 205W HiFi loudspeaker system which conjures an engrossing treat for the ears. The new BMW X1 comes loaded with BMW Safety technologies such as six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

