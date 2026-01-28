Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 27 (ANI): A brilliant half-century by Beth Mooney, followed by a match-winning four-wicket haul by Sophie Devine, helped the Gujarat Giants clinch a thrilling three-run win over the Delhi Capitals in the 17th match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 on Tuesday.

After being asked to bat first, the Gujarat Giants posted a competitive total of 174/9 in 20 overs against the Delhi Capitals.

Opener Beth Mooney top-scored with 58 runs off 46 deliveries, including seven fours. This was Mooney's sixth 50-plus score for the Gujarat Giants in the WPL tournament's history.

She is only behind Ashleigh Gardner, who slammed seven 50-plus scores for the Gujarat-based franchise in the tournament's history.

Apart from Mooney, Sophie Devine (13 off 10 balls, with three fours), Anushka Sharma (39 off 25 balls, with eight fours), and Tanuja Kanwer (21 off 11 deliveries, with three fours and one six) failed to convert their start as Gujarat crossed the 170-run mark.

For Delhi Capitals, Marizanne Kapp (1/34), Charlie Henry (2/38), Nandini Sharma (1/26), Minnu Mani (1/23) and Shree Charani (4/31) were among the wicket-takers.

Chasing a 175-run target, Opener Shafali Verma (14 off 10 balls, with three fours) and wicketkeeper-batter Lizelle Lee (11 off 20 balls, with two fours) failed to provide a start for Delhi Capitals.

Ace batters Laura Wolvaardt (24 runs off 23 balls, with two fours) and captain Jemimah Rodrigues (16 off as many deliveries, with one four) got starts but failed to convert them.

Towards the end, Niki Prasad (47 off 24 balls, with nine fours) and Sneh Rana (21 off 11 balls, with three fours and one six) valiant effort went in vain as Delhi Capitals lost the thriller by 3 runs.

For Gujarat Giants, Sophie Devine led by picking a four-wicket haul (4/37) with Rajeshwari Gayakwad (3/20) and captain Ashleigh Gardner (1/37) in their side's victory. (ANI)

