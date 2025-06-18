Brighten your parenting journey with "Parenting with a Smile: A Journey into Playful Living"--a heartwarming guide that invites joy, connection, and co-learning into everyday family life.

PRNewswire

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 18: If someone has ever Googled 'how to be a better parent,' 'unschooling in India,' 'how to stop yelling at my kids,' or 'homeschooling in India,' a new book on the scene might be the perfect read. Parenting with a Smile, by Playfull Publication: A Journey into Playful Living is a bold, beautiful, and affirming new parenting guide that prioritizes joy over fear and connection over correction.

* From Un-learning to Co-Learning, the Book Speaks to a New Wave of Indian Parents Searching Online for Better Ways to Raise Their Kids

Co-authored by five unique voices--including parents (Kareena and Divya Pritwani), a homeschooling expert (Eleanor Sybil D'Cruz), and young adults (Qudrat Aha and Ajeeb Ajanmya) raised through unschooling--the book dives deep into what truly nurtures a child: respect, presence, and emotional attunement.

This is the first parenting book in India to introduce the C12 Framework--a 12-element values-based approach that encourages growth across emotional, spiritual, and practical dimensions--from Confidence to Compassion, from Creativity to Consciousness. It's a holistic guide designed for every kind of Indian parent, whether their children go to school, learn from home, or follow alternative paths.

"We wanted to write the book we wish we had when we became parents," says Kareena Pritwani, one of the co-authors.

The book also reclaims parenting as a shared, evolving journey--encouraging mothers, fathers, and caregivers to co-learn with their children rather than impose rigid ideals. With relatable stories, bite-sized wisdom, and practical steps, Parenting with a Smile is both a heartwarming read and a radical tool.

Target audience: Parents aged 25-45, educators, therapists, and anyone interested in parenting psychology, unschooling, or emotional intelligence in children.

Book Title: Parenting with a Smile: A Journey into Playful LivingAuthors: Kareena & Divya Pritwani, Eleanor Sybil D'Cruz, Qudrat Aha, Ajeeb AjanmyaPublisher: Playfull PublicationBuy it on: www.playfull.in and it's also available on other online retailers like Amazon & Flipkart.Launch Date: 07-06-2025

About Playfull Publication:

Playfull Publication creates holistic and engaging parenting resources that inspire joyful and playful living for families. We focus on empowering parents with practical, heart-centered publications that nurture growth, creativity, and meaningful connections in everyday family life. Visit our website at: www.playfull.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2712624/Parenting_with_a_Smile_Playfull_Publication.jpg

