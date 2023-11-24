SRV Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24: Precihole Sports, a prominent name in the shooting sports industry, proudly organized the "Plink With Precihole" shooting competition at the picturesque Deep Nature Resort in Khalapur near Pune, Maharashtra. The event, which took place on October 28, 2023, saw the enthusiastic presence of over 100 individuals from across India, with 45 of them actively participating and competing in various tournaments throughout the day.

The competition comprised four thrilling tournaments, each showcasing a unique set of skills and talents. Many participants showcased their versatility by competing in multiple tournaments, making the event even more exciting.

Whether it was the close-quarters intensity of the 15 meters category, the mid-range finesse required at 30 meters, the versatile and strategic 25 meters category, or the ultimate test of accuracy at 40 meters, the competition had something for everyone.

Following are the remarkable individuals who demonstrated unparalleled skill and determination, earning them the title of champions in their respective categories.

1. PCP Air Pistol With Optics:

First Place: Santosh Kumar Sawaiyan

Second Place: Binaya Kumar Panigrahi

Third Place: Monal Kardani

2. Springer With Open Sight:

First Place: Pradhyuman Singh Solanki

Second Place: Santosh Kumar Sawaiyan

Third Place: Prakash Bhusan

3. Springer With Optics:

First Place: Harshal Arvind Bhole

Second Place: Chandraveer Singh Solanki

Third Place: Santosh Kumar Sawaiyan

4. PCP Air Rifles With Optics:

First Place: Maxwel John Lucas

Second Place: Binaya Kumar Panigrahi

Third Place: Monal Kardani

The winners displayed unwavering commitment, focus, and impeccable marksmanship, earning their well-deserved accolades and prizes. These skilled athletes served as a source of inspiration to both aspiring shooters and enthusiasts in the crowd, demonstrating that dedication and practice lead to success in the world of precision shooting.

"Plink With Precihole" was a resounding success, drawing participants and shooting enthusiasts from all corners of India. The event not only provided a platform for competition but also fostered a sense of camaraderie and sportsmanship among the participants. Shooters shared experiences, techniques, and stories, creating a tight-knit community that transcends geographical boundaries.

Participants and attendees reveled in the opportunity to network and connect with like-minded individuals who share their passion for precision shooting. It was a day that encapsulated the true essence of the sport, uniting people from diverse backgrounds through their common love for sports.

Speaking on what inspired the company in organizing the event, Anjum Qazi, Vice President at Precihole Sports said "The inspiration behind "Plink with Precihole" was the passion of our director Dr. Y. P. Shirsat for shooting sports and a desire to create a platform for enthusiasts to come together. We aimed to provide an opportunity for participants to not only showcase their skills but also learn from one another and foster a sense of community within the shooting sports world. We hope that everyone who attended gained a deeper appreciation for the sport, made new connections, and left with a sense of accomplishment"

Precihole Sports would like to express its gratitude to all participants, spectators, and partners who contributed to the event's success. The company remains committed to promoting the sport of shooting in India and looks forward to hosting more such exciting competitions in the future.

Precihole Sports is a leading name in the world of shooting sports, known for its top-quality air rifles and pistols. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for promoting the sport, Precihole Sports is dedicated to providing shooters with the tools they need to excel.

For more information about Precihole Sports and upcoming events, please visit our website at www.preciholesports.com

