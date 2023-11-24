Uttar Pradesh: Man Arrested for Posting Pakistani Flag on Facebook Status in Bareilly

The complainant said, "Ali posted a Pakistani flag on his FB account's status message along with a video mocking our culture and tradition. We objected and asked him to delete the post but he refused. With no option left, we filed a police complaint."

News IANS| Nov 24, 2023 12:02 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh: Man Arrested for Posting Pakistani Flag on Facebook Status in Bareilly
Pakistan Flag (File Photo)

Bareilly, November 24:The Bareilly police, on Thursday, arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly sharing a Pakistani flag and posting a video with derogatory remarks about a particular community on his Facebook account. According to police, Bundan Ali was booked after a local social media user filed a complaint against him.

The complainant said, "Ali posted a Pakistani flag on his FB account's status message along with a video mocking our culture and tradition. We objected and asked him to delete the post but he refused. With no option left, we filed a police complaint." Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 24-Year-Old Man Arrested in Ballia on Charges of Abduction, Rape of 19-Year-Old Woman.

During investigation, police found Ali's post "provocative" and registered an FIR against him under IPC sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), 153-A (promoting enmity between two groups on grounds of religion) along with section 67 of the Information Technology Act. UP Police Personnel Arrest Man in Meerut After 'Planting' Gun in His House, Family Produces CCTV Video As Evidence.

SHO of Izzatnagar Jaishankar Singh said, "Sharing the national flag of Pakistan and praising it can lead to a law and order situation. We found more objectionable posts on his social media profile. We arrested him as a preventive measure. He was produced before the remand magistrate who sent him to jail under judicial custody." Ali, a resident of Bareilly's Izzatnagar, works as a part-time carpenter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2023 12:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

