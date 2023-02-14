Chandigarh [India], February 14 (ANI/GPRC): The corporate office of Prime Land Promoters and Builders (PLPB) was inaugurated at Sector 17C, Chandigarh. Dr Sharad Satya Chauhan, Special DGP, Punjab Police and MD, Punjab Police Housing Corporation (PPHC) was the chief guest. City Mayor Anup Gupta, Guest of Honor, also graced the occasion and extended his best wishes to PLPB. Sanjiv Singla, Chairman, PLPB and Devraj Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director(CMD), of PLPB were also present.

Sumit Singla, CEO, PLPB said at the inauguration, "We are aiming at going global and hence we opted to operate from a location which was central and an address which was relevant as we at PLPB are creating the most unique township - 'The Wellness City' which will subsequently become a landmark in North India. Our office being in the heart of the city - Sector 17 - which is a well-known business district of the Chandigarh capital region gives us an opportunity to meet our valued stakeholders for its easy proximity. It is in sync with our shared vision of moving forward with the community and establishing newer heights."

Lohit Bansal, Managing Director, PLPB, and who is also an Art of Living teacher said, "'The Wellness City' project is being created by International architects Omar K Rabie from Egypt and Nicholas de Monchaux Professor and Head of Architecture at MIT on the Chandigarh Patiala highway. 'The Wellness City' will be based on the concept of bioclimatic architecture- which is a technique that focuses on developing sustainable and environment friendly buildings. It is slated to be India's first fully Bioclimatic project."

It is noteworthy that PLPB is establishing the ambitious residential project 'The Wellness City' along with North India's largest Art of Living (AOL) Ashram. Sumit added, "All permissions are in line. The RERA approval is expected soon and we aim to complete the project within the time frame."

The corporate office is spread over a 2600 square feet area, the company also has an office at Sec 80, Mohali.

The project is being designed to provide a holistic living experience that takes care of Spiritual, Emotional and Physical well-being of residents. This will also be the first project in the region which will provide senior living support to its residents.

Meanwhile, talking about the advantages of having an office in Chandigarh, Sahil Bansal, Director, PLPB said, "The Corporate Office will give a boost to the firm's operations given its central location from where we will not only be catering to the markets of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Rajasthan and Delhi but will also be handling the international sales."

Lohit added that though the project sales have not been launched yet, sales queries related to 'The Wellness City' have already started coming. He said, "These are not being received from only the region or other parts of India but even abroad from countries like USA, Canada, Holland, Poland etc."

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

