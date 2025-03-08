NewsVoir

Silvassa (Gujarat) [India], March 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the 450-bedded Namo Hospital in Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The Rs. 460 crore facility is a state-of-the-art healthcare institution, designed to provide advanced medical services to the region. The Prime Minister also launched multiple public welfare projects worth over Rs. 2,500 crore, including new hospitals, schools, and critical infrastructure initiatives aimed at enhancing public services and healthcare accessibility.

During his visit, PM Modi reviewed the 3D model of the upcoming hospital, appreciating its modern medical infrastructure. A significant highlight of the event was the demonstration of Misso, India's first indigenously developed AI-powered robotic system for knee replacement surgery, presented by Meril's CEO, Vivek Shah.

"At Meril, we are committed to developing innovative, world-class technologies that not only enhance surgical precision but also improve clinical outcomes and patient recovery. Misso represents a proud milestone in India's journey towards self-reliance in advanced medical technology," said Mr. Vivek Shah, CEO, Meril.

This cutting-edge technology is poised to revolutionize orthopedic surgeries in India, offering greater precision and improved patient outcomes.

The Prime Minister expressed keen interest in the innovation and technological advancements driving India's healthcare sector. He emphasized the importance of indigenous medical technology in making high-quality healthcare more accessible. The launch of Namo Hospital marks a crucial step in strengthening India's medical ecosystem and reaffirms the country's commitment to world-class healthcare infrastructure.

Meril is a leading global medical device manufacturing company based in India that has been pivotal in establishing India as a leader in the global medical devices industry. The company's strong focus on research and development (R&D) and commitment to quality have allowed it to offer cutting-edge medtech solutions in more than 150 countries. Additionally, Meril has a large presence in India with wholly owned subsidiaries in the USA, UK, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, South America, Australia & Asia.

With its strong commitment to innovation and quality, Meril has transformed healthcare in India and created significant footprints across the globe. Through global partnerships and the use of advanced technology, the company prioritizes quality and adherence to international standards, fostering a thriving R&D environment. Meril's efforts have effectively established India as a center for medical device innovation and production.

