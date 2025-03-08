Every year, International Men’s Day is observed on November 19 around the world to celebrate and honour the contributions of men in various fields. This special day is dedicated to recognising the role of men and boys in society and their well-being and also highlights their positive role in families, workplaces, and communities while promoting values like responsibility, integrity, and respect. International Men's Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, November 19. The day also serves as an opportunity to appreciate the efforts of male role models who inspire and contribute to the betterment of society. International Men’s Day Wishes and Greetings: HD Images, Quotes, Wallpapers and Messages to Celebrate the Men in Our Life

International Men's Day (IMD) is a global awareness day for many issues that men face, including abuse, homelessness, suicide, and violence. The objectives of celebrating the day are set out in 'All the Six Pillars of International Men's Day'. In this article, let’s know more about International Men's Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event dedicated to celebrating men around the world. International Men’s Day Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Send Men’s Day Wishes, Greetings, Quotes and Messages to Celebrate the Day.

International Men's Day 2025 Date

International Men's Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, November 19.

International Men's Day History

The idea of International Men's Day was conceived on February 8, 1991. This global event that we celebrate today was established on February 7, 1992 by Thomas Oaster. The project was re-initialised in 1999 in Trinidad and Tobago. The longest running celebration of International Men's Day is Malta, where events have occurred since February 7, 1994. As Malta was the only country that observed the February date of celebrating Men and their contribution to the society, the Maltese AMR Committee voted in 2009 to shift the date for IMD to November 19.

It was Jerome Teelucksingh who chose November 19 to honour his father's birthday and also to celebrate how on that date in 1989 Trinidad and Tobago's football team had united the country with their endeavours to qualify for the World Cup. Teelucksingh promoted International Men's Day as not just a gendered day but a day where all issues affecting men and boys can be addressed.

International Men's Day Significance

International Men's Day is an important day that raises awareness about men’s health issues, both physical and mental. Many men hesitate to seek medical help due to societal expectations, leading to concerns like untreated mental health disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and high suicide rates.

The objectives of this day includes celebrating men's positive contributions to society, community, family, marriage, child care, and the environment, focusing on men's health and wellbeing: social, emotional, physical, and spiritual, to improve gender relations and promote gender equality and more. By highlighting these challenges on this day, International Men's Day encourages men to prioritize self-care and well-being, fostering a healthier society overall.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2025 12:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).