Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31:The architect of India's unprecedented economic resurgence and intellectual hegemony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be delivering the keynote address at the ET NOW Global Business Summit 2026. The summit is scheduled to be held at Hotel Taj Palace, New Delhi, on February 13 and 14. In the eleven years of PM Modi's stewardship, India has climbed six rungs to become the world's fourth largest economy, outranking Japan last year. This is a remarkable achievement in a considerably short period of time and India is already well on its way to becoming the world's third largest economy by 2030. With this background, the PM's address at ET NOW Global Business Summit 2026 comes at an opportune time in global economic history and would likely lay down a pathway for India's enhanced role in becoming the innovation capital of the world, as our indigenous manufacturing and technology prowess get strengthened.

The Global Business Summit has already established itself as South Asia's definitive thought leadership dialogue. And this year's theme 'A Decade of Disruption, A Century of Change' is expected to generate rich conversions about ways to tackle the unprecedented disruption of the last decade, which was marked by seismic shifts in geopolitics, climate, capital and technology. With global leaders, key policy makers and top CEOs in attendance, the summit would allow participants to explore multiple, actionable pathways for India to become a knowledge-based, innovation economy.

Under PM Modi, India has pursued a trajectory of inclusive and sustainable growth, with initiatives such as "Make in India" boosting domestic manufacturing and attracting Foreign Direct Investment in electronics, renewable energy and more. The Digital India program has revolutionised our technological landscape, fostering a robust digital economy that ranks among the world's most advanced. Infrastructure development has been another critical driver. The Modi government's investment in high-speed rail, modernised airports and smart cities reflects a commitment to building a foundation for long-term prosperity.

At the heart of India's economic success is its demographic advantage: a young, dynamic workforce. And the startup ecosystem, one of the largest globally, has produced unicorns in fintech, e-commerce and Artificial Intelligence, rivalling innovation centres like Silicon Valley. Education and skilling initiatives by the Modi government have been pivotal in sustaining this momentum.

Then, India's rise as the fourth-largest economy has profound implications for the world. Its vast market offers unparalleled opportunities for trade and investment. And the emphasis on innovation positions it as a global hub for Research and Development. Collaborations between Indian and international firms in AI, Biotechnology, and Clean Energy are driving global advancements. The nation's digital infrastructure, including its leadership in 5G and blockchain, facilitates cross-border partnerships, enhancing global connectivity.

India's economic policies also promote stability in an uncertain world. By diversifying supply chains and reducing dependence on single markets, India contributes to global economic resilience. And our role in multilateral trade agreements and regional economic blocs fosters cooperation, countering protectionist trends. As a voice for developing nations, India advocates fair trade practices and access to technology, reshaping global economic norms.

The Times Group presents ET NOW Global Business Summit 2026 as a distinguished platform that has in the past hosted an illustrious array of personalities, both from India and around the world. This distinguished list includes luminaries such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the visionary Bill Gates from Microsoft, Brian Chesky of Airbnb, Arianna Huffington from Huffington Post Media Group, Dara Khosrowshahi, the leader of Uber, Reed Hastings representing Netflix, the innovative Steve Wozniak from Apple, renowned venture capitalist Guy Kawasaki, Anshula Kant from the World Bank Group, iconic actor Shah Rukh Khan, and the esteemed Economist and Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman, among other influential figures. The summit continues to be a nexus of unparalleled insights and global perspectives, bringing together the brightest minds to shape the future of business and innovation.

ET Edge, an Initiative of The Times Group, is India's largest conference and thought leadership company. Since its inception in 2015, ET Edge has been at the forefront of creating unique thought leadership initiatives with the objective to empower multiple sectors, industries, and segments by dispersing critical business knowledge through strategically developed specialised conferences and summits. ET Now Global Business Summit is among ET Edge's flagship IPs, which strives to bring together visionaries and key global leaders through its enriched knowledge platforms to aid the symbiotic relationship between societies and businesses. Some of the other marque conference properties of ET Edge include (SDG) Sustainability Development Goals Summit, Supply Chain Summit, CX Summit, and Best Brands series.

