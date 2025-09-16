VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 16: From August 29 to September 14, Moscow is hosting Portal 2030-2050 for the second time -- one of the largest events in the world of electronic music. This year, 110 DJs from 13 countries are taking part, including global stars such as Edward Maya, Willy William, Alex Gaudino, Sak Noel and many others. Admission is free for everyone.

Also Read | Vishwakarma Jayanti 2025: Why Vishwakarma Puja Is Celebrated on 17th September? Know Cultural Significance and Celebrations Around the Hindu Festival.

Moscow is a city of the future -- it lives at a high tempo around the clock, speaks the language of the younger generation, and offers opportunities for work and leisure at any hour. Portal 2030-2050 is a unique, free event for residents and visitors of the capital. For 17 days, the Moskino Film Factory becomes the heart of Moscow's nightlife, bringing together an unprecedented number of EDM stars. Performances are held on three unique stages. The main stage is located in TAU -- a new retro-futuristic space built on the site of a former machine-building plant.

Every weekend in September, the main stage hosts both Russian and international stars, including Edward Maya (Romania), Yves Larock (Switzerland), Burak Yeter (Turkey), Legroni (Georgia), Alex Gaudino (Italy), Willy William (France), Sak Noel (Spain) and DJ Smash (Russia).

Also Read | BNB, Ethereum, and XRP Climb As Bitcoin's Market Share Slips.

Special attention has been given to multimedia content. DJ performances are accompanied by stunning visual shows. This year, the festival's art direction team was joined by John Dave, a creator of multimedia content for AFTERLIFE and Soundstorm festivals. His digital performances open the headliners' musical programs on the main stage. Additionally, every evening visitors can enjoy light shows projected on one of the Moskino buildings, created by dozens of leading digital artists. The program also features VJ performances, whose digital art complements the DJs' sets.

The opening weekend of Portal 2030-2050 , from August 29 to 31, brought a true K-POP storm -- a special program featuring popular performers from South Korea, Russia, and CIS countries, including singer SONG WON SUB, the GAGMO symphony orchestra, and the group Nomads. The festival also hosted a K-POP dance championship, a master class with renowned choreographer Seong Chan, and a car tuning exhibition with live airbrushing shows that transformed vehicles into art objects.

Beyond the main music program, weekday events at Portal 2030-2050 include DJ sets from international artists on outdoor stages, as well as a market and food court for all gastronomy lovers.

The main symbol of Portal 2030-2050 -- the cosmonaut that took citizens' hearts last year -- has returned to the electronic music grounds. The massive 14-meter figure is the centerpiece of the visual design, representing young explorers of the future and the ambitious residents of Moscow, ready to conquer any heights.

Territory of electronic music Portal 2030-2050

The Portal 2030-2050 electronic music territory reflects Moscow's commitment to developing modern creative industries, opening new cultural hotspots (like the Moskino Film Factory), and attracting tourists from other regions of the country. Last year, the event was attended by more than 190,000 people, making it one of the largest music festivals in Russia and the CIS. This year, over 110 DJs from 12 countries, including global EDM stars, will perform at Portal 2030-2050.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)