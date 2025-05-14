NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 14: India is set to take a monumental step towards shaping the future of wireless connectivity with the Bharat 6G 2025 International Conference and Exhibition, a premier global event dedicated to exploring cutting-edge advancements in 6G technology. Scheduled to take place on May 14, 2025 in New Delhi, this landmark conference will bring together leading researchers, policymakers, industry pioneers, and technology enthusiasts from across the world. Organized by Bharat Exhibitions, Bharat 6G 2025 aimed to position India at the forefront of next-generation telecommunications by fostering innovation, collaboration, and strategic partnerships. The conference served as a dynamic platform for discussions on the technological roadmap, infrastructure development, regulatory frameworks, and real-world applications of 6G. With India rapidly advancing its telecom infrastructure and digital ecosystem, Bharat 6G 2025 served as a catalyst for global partnerships, technological breakthroughs, and future-ready solutions that will define the digital era.

Shashi Dharan, Managing Director, Bharat Exhibitions in his welcome address said, "Led by the Government of India in collaboration with industry leaders, academia, and research institutions, 6G is set to redefine digital infrastructure, ensuring affordable, ultra-fast, and secure communication across urban and rural areas. It will integrate cutting-edge advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and non-terrestrial networks, creating a seamless and intelligent ecosystem."

Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Hon'ble Minister of State for Communications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India who joined the conference as the Chief Guest remarked, "Today we are at the threshold of technological evolution that will shape human life altogether. We have witnessed 5G rollouts immediately after announcement. We have made domestic 4G and 5G manufacturing within the country under the aegis of Make in India". He also emphasized that 6G will enable sub-millisecond latency, making real-time applications a reality across vast distances. The future 6G networks will be highly intelligent, self-optimizing, self-healing and capable of predictive resource allocation through integrated AI. This will extend connectivity beyond traditional terrestrial networks, covering everything from underwater to airspace, and offering volumetric connectivity for a new generation of applications. With the ability to handle an exponential increase in connected devices, 6G will create new industries and revolutionize existing sectors, adding up to $1 trillion to India's economy by 2030.

Guest of Honour, Shri A. Robert J. Ravi, ITS, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. in his address said, "BSNL is involved in BharatNet, a program aimed at improving fiber broadband penetration in rural India. Future-Ready Networks: We are associated with around 60 institutions associated with 6G research as of now. We are associated with the first standards of the country. India is actively involved in close to 500 different research projects, focusing on 6G technologies and beyond. It is very importance to have India-specific standards for 6G. The goal is for India to hold at least 10% of the global patents in 6G, ensuring the country's leadership in setting standards for future technologies."

Ms. Aruna Sundararajan, Chairperson, BIF and Former Secretary, DoT in her introductory address stated, "As far the digital landscape is concerned, India has become a pivotal player. We have also pioneered a digital developed environment which is inclusive and impactful so that governance is inclusive to everyone. On the 6G front, India has ambitious plans, aiming to contribute 10% of global 6G patents and position itself as a leader in next-generation telecom innovation. Cyber security and AI are important aspects in this process."

Manish Arora, Executive Director & Chief Revenue Officer, 6D Technologies in his keynote address said, "Now is the time to leap forward with 6G. The future of 5G and beyond is shaping industries worldwide, with innovations in AI-driven networks, IoT expansion, and ultra-low latency applications. Intelligence convergence, real time and secured is the paradigm shift we all are looking at. Innovation, inclusion and self reliance are pillars for the success of 6G deployment in the country."

Shyam Mardikar, Group Chief Technology Officer (Mobility), Reliance Jio presented the operator address, "Jio offers a range of mobility solutions designed to provide seamless connectivity across India. Their services include 4G and 5G mobile plans, enterprise mobility solutions, and IoT connectivity for businesses. Jio is actively shaping the future of 6G through its Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) division. The company is focused on connected intelligence, global service coverage, extreme experiences, sustainability, and trustworthiness in the 6G era, he stated. Pervasiveness is what 6G is all about. Lucidity around everything is fluid at the moment, but something big is going to hit us very soon, powered by AI and manufactured by Indian market, he explained.

Sandeep Saxena, Head of Technology and Solutions (Mobile Networks), Nokia India in his industry address said, "We all are talking about 6G sitting in an era of 5G. Where are we today? If we look at, in terms of 5G, incidentally, globally used case of 5G was LTE. We all see 6G as a fusion of the digital, physical, and human world, enabling extrasensory experiences and intelligent knowledge systems."

Mahesh Krishnaswamy, Founder & CEO, Taara while delivering the industry address was heard saying, "The vision of 6G is to create a ubiquitous, intelligent, and secure communication network that enhances human experiences and enables futuristic applications. It is expected to revolutionize industries by integrating AI-driven automation, terahertz (THz) spectrum, and space-terrestrial networks. Impossibility and inclusivity are areas where Taara focuses on. Taara, developed by Google X, is an innovative project that uses light beams to provide high-speed, cable-free internet. This technology has the potential to complement 6G networks, especially in remote and underserved areas where laying fiber is impractical."

In his special address, Lt. Gen. Dr. S.P. Kochhar, Director General, COAI was heard quoting, "COAI plays a vital role in India's 6G development, advocating for spectrum allocation, AI-driven telecom growth, and policy frameworks. It supports the Bharat 6G Vision, aiming for 10% of global 6G patents, while highlighting challenges like low 5G monetization that could impact 6G rollout. Alignment between operators, regulators, and government are important for India's next-gen telecom advancements."

N G Subramaniam, Chair, Bharat 6G Alliance in his special keynote address stated, "The future of the Bharat 6G Alliance (B6GA) is focused on making India a global leader in 6G technology by 2030. The alliance is working on spectrum allocation, AI-driven networks, and sustainable telecom solutions to shape India's next-generation connectivity. AI is expected to lead the development of 6G's requirements and will be deeply integrated into the systems that underpin this next generation of communication technology. AI will be embedded within the 6G environment, creating more intelligent and efficient networks."

Brig. Anil Tandan, Director General, Broadband India Forum gave the Vote of Thanks.

Other eminent speakers during the Summit included Shri Anil Kumar Bhardwaj, DDG, DoT, Ministry of Communications, Ms. Jeanette Whyte, Head of Public Policy & External Affairs, APAC, GSMA, Mihir Oza, Strategic Advisor -IT, 6D Technologies, Arun Gopinath, Head of Mobile Networks Technology Centre, Nokia (Bangalore), William Oliver, Senior Director of Product, Syniverse, Bhaskar Choudhuri, Executive Director - Technology Consulting, PwC India, Siddhartha Sharma, Solution Manager, HUBER+SUHNER, Mombasawala Mohmedsaeed, General Manager - New Technology Initiatives, Keysight Technologies, Dharmender Khajuria, National Head - Network Partnerships, Bharti Airtel, Prof. Brejesh Lall, IIT Delhi, R.K. Pathak, Director General, Bharat 6G Alliance, Dinesh Chand Sharma, Director - Standardization, Policy & Regulation, SESEI, Dr. Sonali Garg, Senior Manager, Standards and Research Group, HFCL Limited, Col. Suresh Warrier, Head, Communication Technology, Elena Geo Systems, Dr. Pimmy Gandotra, Lead-5G Analytics and Standards, Bharti Airtel, Debashish Chakraborty, Senior Director, Advocacy & Industry Engagement, GSMA, Manoj Jain, Global Head Marketing, 6D Technologies, Manoj Gurnani, Head of Strategy & Technology, Nokia (India), Pradeep Bhardwaj, Sr. Strategy Director & Head of Industry Standards, Syniverse, Saurabh Mittal, Principal Consultant, TATA Consultancy Services, Dr. Shiv Kumar, Director General, ITS India Forum.

The event was partnered by Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, 6D Technologies, Taara, Nokia, BSNL, Syniverse, Maksat Technologies, Huber+Suhner, E-Spectra Solar, Keysight Technologies, SteelBull, Bharat 6G Alliance, COAI, ETSI, TSDSI, Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA), GSMA, ITU-APT Foundation of India, ITS India, Saartek, STPI, Communications Today, The Marcom Avenue, Broadband India Fourm.

