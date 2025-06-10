PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10: Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited, (NSE - PIGL, BSE - 543912) one of the leading players in the electrical contracting and equipment industry, has announced its Audited Financial Results for Q4 FY25 & FY25.

Key Standalone Financial Highlights:

FY25

* Total Income of Rs 171.28 Cr, YoY growth of 73.21%

* EBITDA of Rs 19.59 Cr, YoY growth of 58.42%

* Net profit of Rs 11.75 Cr, YoY growth of 99.58%

Q4 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 55.39 Cr, YoY growth of 47.25%

* EBITDA of Rs 5.43 Cr, YoY growth of 18.46%

* Net Profit of Rs 3.11Cr, YoY growth of 16.33%

Commenting on the financial performance, Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai, Managing Director, Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited said, "We are proud to report an exceptional performance in FY25, which reflects the strength of our execution capabilities and the strategic clarity that guides our operations. Our revenue surged by an impressive 73% year-on-year, while net profit grew by a nearly 100%, underscoring the effectiveness of our growth strategy and the resilience of our business model.

This quarter also marked several strategic milestones in our journey. We made a significant entry into the Solar EPC segment through PIGL's timely foray, aligning seamlessly with India's accelerated transition toward renewable energy. By integrating our established manufacturing strengths with emerging project execution capabilities, we are now well-positioned to deliver holistic, high-value clean energy solutions.

In another key development, we successfully entered the Extra High Voltage segment with our first project at the 400 kV level a major leap from our previous experience, which was limited to 66 kV. This marks a pivotal expansion of our technical capabilities and reinforces our readiness to participate in India's evolving power transmission infrastructure.

Furthermore, we are delighted to announce the receipt of two prestigious orders from Nyati Engineering & Construction Private Limited, collectively valued at Rs46.18 Cr. These projects involve the complete design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and handover of the electrical power supply systems at the Udaipur Air Terminal in Rajasthan. This achievement further cements our growing presence in the Airport Electrical Infrastructure segment and reaffirms our expertise in executing mission-critical, high-value projects.

Together, these strategic advances, coupled with our strong financial performance, lay a solid foundation for sustained growth and long-term value creation for all our stakeholders."

Key Operational Highlights

PIGL Entered Into The Solar EPC Sector

* Secured a Rs17.07 Cr EPC contract from A2 Green Energy Pvt. Ltd. for a 5 MW (AC) solar power project in Latur, Maharashtra.

* Scope includes complete Engineering, Procurement, and Construction--covering supply, installation, testing, and commissioning.

* Project to be completed within 18 months from commencement date.

