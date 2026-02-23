Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 23 (ANI): Leaders of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), including MLAs and MLCs, met Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Shivadhar Reddy at his office on Monday and submitted a representation regarding the recent Banswada incident.

Speaking with the media after the meeting, Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala alleged that eight Muslim individuals were wrongly arrested and false cases were filed against them. He said the delegation requested the DGP to immediately release the arrested persons and withdraw the cases.

The AIMIM leaders urged the police to conduct a fair and impartial investigation and take appropriate action.

The incident involved a clash between two groups after a Muslim man allegedly objected to devotional songs at a mall, leading to stone-pelting and injuries, including a police constable. Twelve people have been arrested, and police are investigating the matter.

Earlier on Sunday, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi expressed serious concern over the "increasing number of communal incidents" in Telangana, and demanded immediate action from the authorities in connection with the recent violence in Banswada.

Owaisi told ANI that he had spoken to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kamareddy and sought the immediate registration of an FIR and a proper investigation into the Banswada violence.

"The increasing number of communal incidents in Telangana is very concerning. I spoke to the SP, Kamareddy, and demanded that an FIR be lodged and a proper investigation conducted into the Banswada violence," he told ANI over the phone.

Questioning how such a large mob could be mobilised within a few hours, Owaisi alleged that there were "enough videos" showing criminal activities by a "right-wing crowd."

He further alleged that one of the accused, who was in police custody at the time, was assaulted by "local Sangh Parivar goons."

He claimed that small shops and street vendors belonging to the minority community were specifically targeted during the violence.

Owaisi said he was in constant touch with Sayeed Khan, AIMIM General Secretary for Kamareddy district, and had directed him to prepare a detailed report on the losses caused by the alleged mob violence.

"I demand that the state government compensate those whose properties were damaged. AIMIM will also help the victims in every possible way and provide relief at the earliest," he said. (ANI)

