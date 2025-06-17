VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 17: Rushil Decor Limited (NSE: RUSHIL, BSE: 533470), one of India's leading manufacturers of MDF boards, laminates, and plywood, has announced robust financial results for FY2025 and unveiled ambitious expansion plans to further strengthen its market leadership.

The company reported a consolidated revenue of ₹8,979 million, marking a 6.4% year-on-year growth and a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹479 million, up 11.1% from the previous year. This performance was driven by strong export momentum, operational efficiency and a growing portfolio of value-added products.

"As we step into FY2026, we are targeting consolidated revenues of around ₹11,000 million. The Phase 2 of our Jumbo Laminate manufacturing facility at Gandhinagar will lead to strengthen our product portfolio, enhance its capacity and improve its topline," said Mr. Rushil K. Thakkar, Managing Director. "Our focus remains on innovation, strategic capacity expansion and deepening our presence in both domestic and international markets."

Rushil Decor is set to complete Phase 2 of its Jumbo Laminate manufacturing facility in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, by Q3 FY26. This brownfield expansion (phase 1 & 2) will add 2.8 million sheets (if considered as 1 mm sheet of single side decorative Laminate) per annum to its capacity, targeting international markets such as the USA, Europe etc. In the FY 2025-26, this 2.8 million additional capacity is expected to contribute both in terms of top and bottom line positively.

Considering the installed capacity of phase 1 & 2 both together, it has a potential of additional annual revenues of around Rs. 300 Crores along with EBIDTA margin of around 11%.

The plant represents Rushil Decor's broader strategy to enhance its global footprint and cater to the rising demand for high-quality, value-added laminates. The company has already secured initial export orders for 15% of Phase 1 capacity and is on track to ramp up production in the coming quarters.

About Rushil Decor Limited

Established in 1993, Rushil Decor Limited is a leader in the Decorative High Pressure Laminates market in India with footprints in over 56 countries. The company manufactures and distributes laminates and MDF panel boards under its flagship brand VIR. Rushil Decor's portfolio consists of an extensive range of decorative laminates for home and commercial use. The company has six state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with an annual capacity of 3,30,000 CBM MDF and 3.49 million laminates. Rushil Decor is an ISO 9001:2000 certified organisation with a 3 Star Export House status. The company has over 4,600 points-of-sale and over 700 distributors supporting it in the market.

