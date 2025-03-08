VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8: Google's introduction of AI Mode represents a significant disruption for the public relations industry, according to renowned PR strategist Dale Bhagwagar. As Google begins testing this advanced search feature alongside the rollout of Gemini 2.0 AI Overviews, the veteran PR maven emphasises that Indian industry professionals must view this development as an inflection point requiring immediate action.

"Our PR industry cannot afford to wait and watch. The future of SEO is here," states Bhagwagar. "Professionals who pivot to Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) strategies now, before Google's AI Mode completes its testing phase, will secure a massive competitive advantage."

Bhagwagar, often referred to as Bollywood's only PR guru, has shaped the media presence of numerous A-list celebrities and brands over a nearly three-decade career. Hailed as the 'Father of Bollywood PR' for founding Bollywood's first PR agency, Dale Bhagwagar Media Group, in the nineties, he brought organisation and structure to the industry at a time when only independent publicists existed.

Known for his innovative approaches and crisis management expertise, he has consistently anticipated industry shifts and adapted his strategies ahead of competitors. His Mumbai-based PR agency has been at the forefront of digital transformation, making his warnings about AI-driven search particularly noteworthy.

The new AI Mode, currently available within Google Search Labs to selected users, offers a more immersive search experience with enhanced reasoning, thinking and multimodal capabilities. Unlike traditional search, AI Mode provides comprehensive AI-based answers without requiring users to conduct their own comparisons and analyses.

"This is not just another algorithm update. This is a fundamental shift in how information will be discovered, processed and presented," Bhagwagar explains. "PR pros who fail to adapt will find themselves struggling for visibility in a space where the rules have completely changed."

The public relations expert points out that India's mainstream news media outlets, particularly new-age websites focusing on organic or earned news coverage, will need to recalibrate their strategies to remain relevant in an AI-driven search environment. "How content is optimised must evolve dramatically," he asserts. "Traditional SEO (Search Engine Optimization) tactics won't cut it anymore. We need to master Generative Engine Optimization to ensure our clients' messages reach their audiences through these AI interfaces."

GEO refers to the process of optimising website content to enhance visibility in AI-driven search engines such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Claude, DeepSeek, Mistral, Copilot and Google AI Overviews. It positions brands to appear prominently in AI-generated results when users search for related queries.

Bhagwagar stresses that while veteran and legacy websites that accept branded content might have alternative revenue streams, they too must adapt to the new paradigm. He points out that business news websites, Bollywood news platforms, tech news outlets and lifestyle news sites all stand to be affected by this shift.

"The PR industry has always been about influencing and narrative-building. Now, we need to understand the AI systems that will increasingly serve as the primary gatekeepers of information," Bhagwagar adds.

He recommends that PR professionals start by understanding how AI systems process information differently from human journalists or traditional search algorithms. This includes recognising the importance of structured data, comprehensive context and authoritative sourcing.

"Traditional keyword research remains important, but it must now be paired with optimisation for search intent and AI comprehension," he advises. "PR professionals who master this fusion will deliver exceptional results for their clients in the emerging AI-dominated media environment."

The PR maven further emphasises, "This shift may require Indian PR professionals to quickly develop new skills and approaches, potentially reshaping job roles and agency structures in the process. As AI becomes more central to information discovery, the PR industry faces both significant challenges and unprecedented opportunities."

Bhagwagar concludes with a message for the PR industry: "The testing phase of Google's AI Mode gives us a brief window of opportunity. Those who use this time to experiment, learn, and implement GEO strategies will thrive when this technology becomes mainstream. The rest will be playing catch-up in a game where second place might now mean almost invisibility."

