Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a man accused of killing his 11-year-old twin daughters in Naubasta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Kanpur, Deependra Nath Chaudhary said.

According to the police personnel, the incident occurred on Sunday morning, when the father allegedly slit the throats of the two minor girls.

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DCP Chaudhary said, "On April 19, at approximately 04:30 am, information was received through UP-112 that in the Trimurti Apartment under Naubasta police station jurisdiction, a father had slit the throats of his two minor twin daughters, aged about 11 years, and killed them. Upon receiving the information, senior police officers immediately reached the scene and inspected the site of the incident. The forensic team has also meticulously inspected the site and collected evidence."

The accused will be produced in the court. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

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The police official said, "The bodies of both girls were found inside the house, with marks of cut wounds on their throats. In connection with the incident, the accused, who is the father of the deceased girls, has been arrested. The case is being thoroughly investigated. Currently, the law and order situation is normal, and police officers are present at the scene. The accused will be produced before the court after completing the necessary legal proceedings and sent to jail."

"The bodies have been sent for postmortem after preparing the inquest report. Other legal proceedings are underway," the DCP added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

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