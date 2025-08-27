PNN

New Delhi [India], August 27: The publishing world is seeing a rise in authors who bring their business expertise into storytelling, blending real-life experience with fiction. Readers today are drawn to works that mix history, culture, and personal insight with sharp writing. This growing trend has opened the door for business leaders turned authors to reach global audiences -- and few embody this shift better than Pradip Chanda.

Pradip Chanda has lived many lives in one. For decades, he was the go-to CEO, trusted to turn around large multinational companies and lead start-ups across industries. From GSK to EMI Music, from Universal Films to Home TV, he built his name as a business leader who thrived in tough situations. Later, he ran his own consulting firm, guiding companies and brands through times of distress.

Decades of Global Business Wisdom

But Pradip Chanda is not only a business expert. He is also a writer whose words have travelled just as widely as he has. His books on corporate turnaround strategies gained international acclaim, with one even published in Mandarin for distribution in China. That rare achievement placed him among a select group of Indian business authors with global recognition.

The Book That Travels as Much as Its Author

In recent years, he turned his attention to storytelling of a different kind. His first autofiction, The Final Cut, gave readers much more than a personal memoir. The book takes readers through post-independence India, Bengal after Partition, and the social life of Bombay and Delhi in the '60s and '70s. It then moves across Europe and Latin America, weaving in stories of art, music, travel, and the corporate world. Written with honesty and wit, it is both entertaining and thoughtful, reminding readers that life is full of lessons if we choose to notice them.

Taking Indian Storytelling to the Global Stage

The international version of the book, C'est La Vie, brought him even greater recognition. Published by Europe Books, it went on to win the prestigious Critic's Award from Pegasus in Cattolica, Italy. For a debut novel in the literary space, this was a major honor and one that firmly established Pradip Chanda as more than a business author -- he became a celebrated storyteller.

Keeping a Legacy Alive Through Words

What makes The Final Cut special is the heart behind it. The book grew out of conversations with his wife, Preeti, after her cancer surgery. It was her wish that their grandchildren know their story -- how they met, the life they built, the challenges they faced, and the joy they created together. Years later, encouraged by their granddaughter, Pradip put those memories into writing. The result is a book that spans six decades, four continents, and five generations. It is a personal story, but also one that readers across the world can connect with.

Memories Collected Across Countries

Pradip Chanda calls himself a citizen of the world. Having lived and worked across countries, he continues to travel often, spending time with his family and grandchildren in Singapore, the Netherlands, and the US. His writing reflects this global life -- mixing corporate insights with cultural snapshots, and personal memories with historical moments.

More Stories Waiting to Be Told

Looking ahead, Pradip has no plans of stopping. He is already thinking about new projects, including a collection of short stories and, one day, even a detective novel. With his sharp eye for detail and vast experiences, readers can expect more engaging books from him in the years to come.

Inspiring Future Generations Through His Story

Six decades. Four continents. Countless stories. And now, an award-winning place in literature. Pradip Chanda is proof that life can be reinvented, and stories can be written at any stage. His books remind us that beyond the boardrooms and business deals, it is the human spirit, love, and laughter that make life worth telling -- and worth reading.

