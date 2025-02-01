PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1: Premium Plast Limited (NSE - PREMIUM), a trusted partner for high-quality, precision plastic components proudly announced the commencement of sheet metal manufacturing operations at a new facility. This expansion marks a significant step for PPL as they diversify their product portfolio and enter a new market segment.

The new facility will cater to both captive consumption needs and external market demand for industrial sheet metal components. Sheet metal, formed into thin, flat pieces, finds applications across various industries. PPL will be manufacturing sheet metal components using various metals such as aluminium, brass, copper and steel. The production officially began on January 27, 2025, at their new manufacturing plant located in Shiv Kubereshwar Industrial Estate, Vasai East, Palghar.

Premium Plast's expansion aligns with its strategic growth plan, anticipated to enhance the company's overall performance. Since its founding, the company has significantly expanded its product line, now offering over 600 components to serve diverse sectors including automotive, industrial, electrical, and specialized packaging. Utilizing two advanced facilities and employing modern technology, Premium Plast maintains precision, efficiency, and strict adherence to quality standards, effectively meeting the evolving demands of various industries.

Commenting on the Development Mr. Chetan Dave, Premium Plast Limited said, "The launch of our sheet metal facility is an exciting step forward for Premium Plast. This expansion demonstrates our commitment to growth and our ability to adapt to evolving market demands. We look forward to leveraging this new capability to further serve our customers and drive continued success."

