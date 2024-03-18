PNN

New Delhi [India], March 18: A groundbreaking method for mechanical tensile testing of metal components and auto parts has been developed by researchers at Presto. It works on the principle of subjecting materials to alternating periods of salt spray and dry conditions. Overcoming traditional challenges, this innovative approach allows samples to be exposed to mist and salt spray, in a cyclic manner, thus, simulating environmental conditions of temperature and humidity, throughout the duration of the test.

Also Read | Bihar Road Accident: Nine Killed in Head-On Collision Between Jeep and Tractor in Khagaria.

Based on this approach, Presto is thrilled to unveil two groundbreaking products that represent a significant leap forward in corrosion resistance - Korrox 4 Corrosion Tester and the cutting-edge, Cyclic Salt Spray Chamber.

The equipment are with reference to 'Accelerated pitting corrosion test of 304 stainless steel using ASTM G48; Experimental investigation and concomitant challenges, presented by Jyoti Bhandari, Samantha Lau and others', presented in the Journal of loss prevention in the process industries.

Also Read | Apple May Rebrand Apple ID to Apple Account, Announcement Likely at WWDC 2024.

Korrox 4: Setting New Standards in Corrosion Testing

Korrox 4 Corrosion Tester is a state-of-the-art device specifically designed to establish new benchmarks in corrosion testing. After years of dedicated research and development, Presto has finally been able to redefine the entire testing experience through Korrox 4.

With its user-friendly interface, precise controls, and heightened durability, Korrox 4 emerges as a game-changer in the realm of corrosion resistance evaluation.

The adaptability of Korrox 4 lies in its ability to evaluate a wide spectrum of materials. Thus, it facilitates comprehensive testing across diverse industries. From the automotive sector to aerospace or manufacturing, the Korrox 4 ensures precise and reliable results in all applications, thus, offering invaluable insights into the longevity of a diverse range of materials under corrosive conditions.

Korrox 4 caters to the demanding testing requirements of metal components, under tensile load. Acting like an environmental simulator, the device facilitates precise testing of corrosion resistance properties, particularly relevant for auto parts that experience rusting in physiological conditions.

Cyclic Salt Spray Chamber: Replicating Real-world Conditions

Cyclic Salt Spray Chamber emerges as an indispensable tool for replicating real-world corrosion scenarios. The chamber effectively simulates cyclic corrosion conditions. It works on the principle of subjecting materials to alternating periods of salt spray and dry conditions.

The Cyclic Salt Spray Chamber is equipped with advanced technology that creates highly controlled testing environments. Its user-friendly interface facilitates seamless programming of test cycles, offering flexibility to meet the diverse needs of our clients. Whether it's accelerated testing for quality control or in-depth research on material behavior, this chamber proves to be a versatile asset for any industry seeking to elevate corrosion resistance.

Unlike traditional methods, Cyclic Salt Spray addresses limitations by significantly increasing environmental simulation. Its quick mist production and alternate dry conditions enable testing under rugged conditions, facilitating statistically meaningful studies on corrosive materials. The device accommodates testing in moisture, replicating physiological conditions and enhancing result validity.

The researchers primarily focus on metal parts, such as stainless steel, adapting Cyclic Corrosion to the variability of their physical properties under different external conditions. This method offers a means to study the anti-corrosive properties, crucial for understanding their response to humidity.

Why Choose Korrox 4 and the Cyclic Salt Spray Chamber?

1. Reliability: Rigorous testing ensures the reliability of results, empowering informed decision-making in material selection and design.

2. Versatility: Korrox 4 and Cyclic Salt Spray Chamber cater to a broad spectrum of industries, adapting to different materials and testing requirements.

3. Innovation: Presto's unwavering commitment to innovation propels the development of cutting-edge solutions, addressing the ever-evolving challenges in the industry.

4. Precision: The advanced features of all Presto products guarantee precise and repeatable testing, establishing a robust foundation for product development and quality assurance.

Korrox 4 Corrosion Tester and Presto Cyclic Corrosion Chamber, internationally patented by Presto seek collaboration with industrial partners to bring this technology to market. In essence, both the new products signify a remarkable advancement in the mechanical testing of metal parts and automobile parts, providing both efficiency and precision for studying diverse materials' physical properties.

As we celebrate this new launch, we eagerly anticipate the transformative impact our products will have on your projects and applications. Welcome to a future where corrosion is not an insurmountable challenge but a conquerable frontier.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)