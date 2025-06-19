PNN
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 19: In a grand celebration held at The Park, Somajiguda, Hyderabad, the prestigious India Icon Awards 2025, organized by Pride India Awards, honoured individuals and organizations making significant contributions across various sectors of Indian society. The award ceremony spotlighted excellence in entrepreneurship, education, healthcare, innovation, social impact, and the arts.
The awards ceremony was graced by Dr. T.N. Suresh Kumar, Former ISRO Space Scientist and Chief Advisor of Vyomika Space Academy; K. Radha Devi, Nari Puraskar Awardee; renowned actress Kavya Thapar; and Dr. Vasudev V.N., eminent geologist and founder of Sacred Trust. These distinguished guests presented the awards and felicitated the honorees for their outstanding achievements.
Speaking on the occasion, Kavya Thapar expressed her admiration for the event, saying,
"It's an absolute honour to be a part of the India Icon Awards 2025. Recognizing individuals who are changing lives, industries, and communities with their passion and purpose is something I deeply admire. I'm thrilled to celebrate these inspiring stories tonight."
Vinaykumar Narayanaswamy, Founder of Pride India Awards, reflected on the journey of the initiative: "When we launched the India Icon Awards, our dream was to build a platform that uplifts and honours India's unsung heroes--those who transform lives without seeking the spotlight. Over the years, this initiative has evolved into a national celebration of purpose-driven leadership and real stories of change. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to every guest, nominee, and winner who has made this journey extraordinary. Hyderabad 2025 will be our most memorable edition yet."
The Indian Icon Awards has earned its reputation as one of the country's most respected recognition forums. It continues to champion those who are reshaping India's present and future with integrity, innovation, and impact.
Award winners:
Mr. Erkulla Mahesh - CamelQ Software Solutions Pvt LtdIndian Iconic Software Solution of the Year 2025
Mr. Vishwanath Akuthota - TechOptimaIndian Iconic Cybersecurity Innovation of the Year 2025
Ms. Poulomi - SureWorksIndian Iconic IT Solutions of the Year 2025
Mr. Samuel - TrackdFect Technologies Pvt LtdIndian Iconic Testers 2025 - Ensuring Excellence, Perfecting Performance
Mr. Chakali Ram - CamelQ Software Solutions Pvt LtdIndian Iconic HR Manager of the Year 2025
Ms. Sonia Middha - Crossdoor Consultants Pvt. Ltd.Indian Iconic Hiring Innovation 2025 - Shaping the Future of Work
Mrs. Archana Nanduri - Vidyaranya Counselling CentreIndian Iconic Women Entrepreneur 2025 - Leading Excellence in Psychological Well-being
Ms. Sirisha Singaraju - Bask in NatureIndian Iconic Natural Beauty Award 2025 - Harnessing Purity, Elevating Glow
Dr. Chikkala Venugopal Rao - Verch Consulting Pvt LtdCEO of the Year 2025
Mr. S. Pavan Kumar - Hashnod Marketing Pvt LtdIndian Iconic Startup of the Year 2025 - Excellence in Digital Marketing
Mr. Srinivas Reddy - Amity ElectricIndian Iconic Startup 2025 - Excellence in Electric Vehicles
Ms. Kiranmai Tetakayala - Healthy FuelIndian Women Icon of the Year 2025 - Outstanding Contribution to Wellness & Functional Nutrition
Sharon Keerthana - Datos EdutechIndian Icon of the Year 2025 - Outstanding Entrepreneur in Business Using AI
Mr. Sandeep - MarcamoreIndian Iconic Marketing Excellence 2025 - Transforming Brands with Strategy & Innovation
Mr. Venkat Reddy - Ascensus AdvisoryIndian Iconic Financial Strategist 2025 - Excellence in Taxation & Advisory
Mr. Satya Santosh - GCapitalIndian Iconic Market Analyst 2025 - Empowering Investors, Proven Wealth Creation Expert
Mr. Narasimha Mikkilineni - LACEIndian Education Icon of the Year 2025 - Revolutionizing Competitive Exams with India's First OTT Prep App
Mr. Zaheeruddin Shaik - TEKS AcademyIndian Iconic Skill & Career Institute 2025 - Empowering Growth, Unlocking Potential
Mr. G. Sridhar Rao - E-Wings Abroad Educational ConsultancyIndian Iconic Global Education 2025 - Empowering Minds, Expanding Horizons
Dr. Ganesh - New Wave ConsultancyIndian Iconic Study Abroad Consultants of the Year 2025
Ms. K Sridevi - SR Electrical Training Center (Proprietrix)Indian Iconic Training Center of the Year 2025 - Specialized Industrial Electrical Training
Mr. Shaik Jahangeer - Sharp Kids PreschoolMost Innovative EdTech Preschool 2025 - NEP 2020 Implementation & Outstanding Contribution
Mr. Phani Raj - Food PyramidIndian Iconic Highway Plaza 2025 - Redefining Travel with Taste & Comfort
Mr. Mahindra Choudary - Hotel KyzenIndian Iconic Hotel of the Year 2025 - Elegance Redefined, Hospitality Perfected
Mr. Melbin Joseph - Peraquam Spa Pvt Ltd & Ocean Palms Spa LLPIndian Iconic Wellness Retreat 2025 - Elevating Luxury & Holistic Spa Experiences
Mr. Jayesh Reddy Samala - Woodlands ResortsIndian Iconic Resort 2025 - Nature's Retreat, Luxury Redefined
Mr. Navin Kumar - Andaman BlissIndian Iconic DMC Tours 2025 - Curating Paradise, Crafting Unforgettable Journeys
Mr. ABR Prasad - Devi Pavitra Gold and DiamondsIndian Iconic Jewellery Brand of the Year 2025
Mounika Reddy Ramidi & Bhavyasree Koppuravuri - Eshira Silver JewelleryIndian Icon Award for Excellence in Customer Service & Iconic Designs
Ms. Likhitha Teerdhala - Teerdhala Fashion HubIndian Iconic Fashion Hub 2025 - Style that Speaks, Elegance that Lasts
Ms. Vijaya - KVS ShoppingIndian Iconic Fashion Brand 2025 - Style for All, Excellence in Every Thread
Mr. Bhanu Pratap Singh Negi - Sangeetha ConstructionsIndian Iconic Affordable Realty 2025 - Quality, Luxury, Trust
Mr. Murali Kiran - Aduri GroupsIndian Iconic Realty 2025 - Designing Destinies, Elevating Skylines
Mr. M Ramesh - Sai Balaji ConstructionIndian Iconic BuildMasters 2025 - Engineering Excellence
Mr. Dinakaran J - BisleriIndian Iconic Sustainability Champions 2025 - Excellence in Plastic Waste Management
Mr. Kallem Veeraswami - KSG Seva TrustIndian Iconic Seva Trust 2025 - Serving Communities, Transforming Lives
Dr. T V RaoIndian Iconic Social Impact Award 2025 - Honouring Service, Inspiring Change
Mr. Ramesh - Suprenviro Farms Pvt LtdIndian Iconic Green Solutions 2025 - Transforming Waste, Innovating Sustainability
Mr. Suresh V S - Urban FloraIndian Iconic Green Spaces 2025 - Crafting Experiences, Transforming Environments
Mr.Pavan Kumar - PR PlannersIndian Iconic Architects 2025 - Designing Dreams, Building Legacies
Dr. Nishitha YabajiIndian Iconic Kuchipudi Virtuoso 2025 - Grace in Motion, Tradition in Rhythm
Mr. Shivu - PAS Freight Services Pvt LtdIndian Iconic Logistics 2025 - Seamless Freight & Customs Solutions
