Franklin Dathy, Business Head - Primaeam explaining about the EBM machine used for manufacture of Human implants & Aerospace parts in Titanium

Chennai (Tamil Nadu), December 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Primaeam Solutions Pvt. Ltd., an additive parts manufacturing company, inaugurated its new Additive Manufacturing Customer Experience Centre, Innovation & Incubation Centre for Healthcare in Chennai.

S. Pankaj Kumar Bansal, IAS, Chairman & Managing Director, TIDCO, inaugurated the centre in the presence of Dr S. Christopher, Former Chairman - DRDO, Dr N. Vivek, MDS, Dean- SRM Dental College and Dr Rita Christopher, Dean - NIMHANS.

The 10,000 sq. ft. centre, which came at an investment of Rs. 20 Cr, will allow the company to develop its position as a technology leader in additive manufacturing service bureau with technologies such as Electron Beam Melting (EBM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLM), Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM), Stereolithography (SLA), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), and Continuous Filament Fabrication with Fiber reinforcement (CFF). Primaeam's Innovation & Incubation Centre will provide access to the software and further give a physical shape to the design through the company's in-house world-class Additive Manufacturing facility.

During the inauguration, S. Pankaj Kumar Bansal, IAS, Chairman & Managing Director, TIDCO, said, "We are proud of Primaeam for launching the Additive Manufacturing Centre and for partnering with SLM and Materialise. Companies like Primaeam can demonstrate the capacity of Tamil Nadu in the field of precision making, aerospace and defence technology to the world market leaders."

The partnership with Belgium based company Materialise, for Incubation centre is the first of its kind in India. The partnership will benefit the Healthcare segment and provide access to a state-of-the-art Materialise Mimics Innovation suite helping the start-ups, medical device companies, hospitals, and academics.

Commenting on this partnership, Karthik Rajendiran, Managing Director, Primaeam Solutions Pvt. Ltd. said, "Additive manufacturing is already an integral part of worldwide production system today and digitalisation strategy. The opening of our new centre in Chennai will further shorten the development time for the Indian Industries. It will also help improve patient care by giving shape to innovative ideas, wide-ranging design concepts and products from these new designs."

Ayushi Bhan, Account Manager, Materialise Medical India, said during the signing of the agreement, "The partnership with Primaeam in its establishment of the first incubation centre for medical 3D printing, fully powered by Materialise medical software in India, is an important step in our efforts to expand the access of 3D printing technology to local start-up, medical device companies, hospital and academic Institutions. Our software is essential in enabling the personalized solution in the medical industry, and with each new partnership, we are bringing greater patient-specific care to more hospitals for a better, healthier world."

The partnership with SLM Solutions, Germany will be a turnaround in the Indian Engineering and Aerospace Industries. The initiative aims to promote applied research collaboration activities in the areas of indigenous metal powder development and necessary parameter requirements.

Srinivas Shastry, Managing Director, SLM Solutions India, pleased on the partnership said, "At SLM Solutions, we are excited to have Primaeam as our customer with our trailblazing SLM 280 twin 700w machine which would empower Primaeam in industrializing and growing their 3D Metal printing offerings to both Indian and Global markets. We are proud to have Primaeam using our reliable SLM technology to support and to realize AM business cases of their customers, from prototype up to serial production. Providing consulting services throughout the customer's AM journey with emphasis on DFAM, new powder and parameter development to suit the customer-specific requirements."

Established in 2019 as a subsidiary of its own parent company SUNFAB. Primaeam Solutions Private Limited is an additive part manufacturing service Bureau Company in Chennai, India. Having an extensive range of 3D printing materials in Metal and Thermoplastics, We Offer products and services to Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer Electronics & Goods, Healthcare, Industrial Engineering, Process Industries and Transportation.

We assist you in adopting additive manufacturing (3D printing). Our dedicated additive manufacturing facility and process ensure to provide the aesthetics and functionalities of your product, as close as possible to your idea. We offer a wide range of services including Design for Additive Manufacturing (DFAM), Topology Optimization, Data Optimization for Prototyping, Representation models (look and feel), Functional prototype, Miniatures, Batch production and low volume production.

For more information, please visit www.primaeam.com.

Materialise incorporates three decades of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which together form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Headquarter in Belgium. Materialise Medical, which has pioneered many of the leading medical applications of 3D printing, enables researchers, engineers and clinicians to revolutionize innovative patient-specific treatment that helps to improve and save lives.

Materialise Medical's open and flexible platform of software and services, Materialise Mimics, forms the foundation of certified Medical 3D printing, in clinical as well as research environments, offering virtual planning software tools, 3D-printed anatomical models, and patient-specific surgical guides and implants.

For more information, please visit: www.materialise.com/en/medical.

SLM Solutions is an integrated solutions provider and metal additive manufacturing partner. The company takes a vested interest in customers' long-term success with metal additive manufacturing. Robust Selective Laser Melting machines optimize fast, reliable, and cost-efficient part production. Their powerful and innovative machines are available in various build; envelope sizes with single and Multi-Laser capabilities, support an optimal approach for faster, more flexible metal part production and prototype development across the Aerospace, Defence, Automotive, Research Organisations, Energy and Medical industries. SLM Solutions Group AG is a publicly-traded company, headquartered in Germany, with offices in Canada, China, France, India, Italy, Russia, Singapore, and the United States.

For more information, please visit: www.slm-solutions.com.

