Primex Media Services celebrating the first anniversary of its global e-magazine 'Hello Entrepreneurs'

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 19 (ANI/PNN): Surat-based Primex Media Service Private Limited is celebrating the first anniversary of its global start-up e-magazine 'Hello Entrepreneurs'. The e-magazine's first edition was launched on October 20, 2021.

Business-wise, Hello Entrepreneurs has come a long way in a year. The publication has established itself as a credible source of information about modern business leaders, developing sectors, young entrepreneurs, success stories from startups and small businesses, trailblazing women business owners, well-known brands, and influential business ideas and organisations.

The effects of Covid-19 in India have been significant. Nonetheless, the pandemic ended up being a lucky break for several young business owners. Indian business has been revolutionised by a new, more adept generation of entrepreneurs. Their capacity for innovation and scalability as a company is just remarkable. Modern business owners rely on cutting-edge digital marketing strategies to establish direct electronic supply links with their target markets.

The public relations firm Prime Communications was founded in 2007 to serve well-known corporations and businesses across the globe. With a focus on providing comprehensive public relations and digital networking services, the company changed its name to Primex Media Services Private Limited in 2015-16.

Nitesh Desai, director of Primex Media Services Private Limited, said, "We are delighted and overwhelmed with the response garnered by our global e-magazine 'Hello Entrepreneurs' in a very short period. Today marks the first anniversary of the publication of this online magazine. For our global audience, we hope to publish original features on business, branding, startups, and many more".

