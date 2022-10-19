Star Plus show Udti Ka Naam: Rajjo will soon witness a high voltage drama. As seen so far, Rajjo and Arjun sign a marriage contract & she asks for Urvashi to leave; Arjun refuses to accept her conditions. Manorama falls into a coma; Rajjo takes up a menial job to gather money but Arjun misunderstands that she's living it up. Arjun's friends come to meet the new bhabhi & mistake Rajjo to be the house help. Udti Ka Naam Rajjo Promo Alert: Arjun and Rajjo To Come at Loggerheads! (Watch Video).

Now, Manorama gets run over by car and her last words are don't give up. Rajjo is forced to use the cheque, which leaves Arjun even more angry that Rajjo exploited him. Rajjo goes back to Arjun to tell him she used the cheque -but he lashes out at her for breaking his trust again. Rajjo sees Urvashi is still at Thakur house and decides to stay on in Thakur house to expose Urvashi. Udti Ka Naam Rajjo Spoiler Update: Rajjo Barges In Arjun-Urvashi’s Wedding and Reveals That She Is Married to Him! (BIG TWIST).

Furthermore, Rajjo tries to keep Urvashi distanced from Arjun but in a mix up, Urvashi catches Rajjo and Arjun in a compromising position; taking advantage, Pushkar joins hands with Urvashi against Rajjo; Kalindi becomes an unlikely ally. On the other hand, Karva Chauth preparations begin. Despite the differences, Rajjo decides to fast for Arjun as a mark of her protection, but the sincerity is doubted by all.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2022 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).