New Delhi [India], March 20: Pristine and THRYVE™, IFFCO Group flagship brands, makes a spectacular debut at the 38th edition of AAHAR 2024, the renowned International Food & Hospitality Fair held at Pragati Maidan, Delhi. Amidst the vibrant culinary atmosphere, Pristine and THRYVE showcases its exquisite range of culinary delights, captivating the taste buds of visitors and industry professionals alike.

Pristine's booth stands as a culinary haven, offering a delightful array of flavours meticulously curated to captivate every palate. Alongside its renowned Pristine Cooking Cream, Pristine Whipping Cream, Pristine Soft Serve, and Pristine Truffle Base, visitors are treated to an indulgent showcase of Pristine's commitment to culinary excellence and innovation. As guests indulge in these exquisite creations, Pristine leaves an indelible mark on the culinary landscape of AAHAR 2024, setting a new standard for gastronomic sophistication.

THRYVE™, IFFCO Group's sustainable plant-based venture, is also presenting its lineup of 100 per cent plant-based meat products at AAHAR 2024. Visitors will have the opportunity to indulge in a delectable array of dishes that seamlessly blend tastiness, healthiness, sustainability, and cultural relevance, meticulously crafted to cater to the preferences of the local consumer. Distinguished as an innovative plant-based food hub, THRYVE™ serves as a nexus where ancient agricultural wisdom intersects with contemporary food studies and technology. THRYVE™'s commitment lies in the preservation of the nutritional integrity of the Faba Bean, a hero ingredient rich in both macro and micronutrients, and celebrating the flavours of local cuisine.

Andrey Dribny, Managing Director - Culinary, IFFCO Group, commented, "Pristine and THRYVE's participation at AAHAR 2024 is a testament to IFFCO Group's ongoing commitment to showcasing excellence in the culinary domain and engaging with culinary enthusiasts and professionals at this esteemed event. At IFFCO, we are fervently dedicated to crafting moments of culinary delight, infusing each creation with our passion and expertise. AAHAR 2024 provides us with a unique platform to extend this passion to a wider audience, while simultaneously celebrating IFFCO's esteemed culinary legacy."

IFFCO's Pristine stand offers visitors with the chance to indulge in gourmet delicacies through live demonstrations and tasting sessions, experiencing a range of flavours that leave a lasting impression. The vibrancy of freshly whipped cream and the artistry of perfectly crafted truffle bases attract crowds, while expert chefs' demonstrations highlight the versatility of Pristine products. Moreover, guests are treated to an immersive culinary journey, sampling delectable dishes meticulously crafted from Pristine ingredients. From comforting Mushroom & Herb Broth to indulgent Malai Masala Chaap and Dal Makhini, and the flavourful Chicken Tikka Makhni, visitors can savour a diverse array of dishes. The showcase also features classic celebration cakes, berry cheesecakes, and irresistible soft serve, each created with Pristine's finest ingredients.

As IFFCO Group continues to innovate and delight palates around the globe, its participation at AAHAR 2024 marks a significant milestone in its culinary journey. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for creating memorable gastronomic experiences, Pristine and THRYVE™, its flagship brands, are poised to redefine the culinary scene both within India and beyond.

Established in 1975, IFFCO is a multinational group headquartered in the UAE. Its leading FMCG brands, including London Dairy, Tiffany, Noor, Rahma, Al Baker, Hayat and Savannah, and a portfolio of industry solutions and services enrich the lives of millions of consumers and customers globally. The company has 95 operations in 50 Countries, supported by over 15,000 employees, and its 80+ brands are available in over 100 countries.

