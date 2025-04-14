NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14: The Mumbai Chapter of the Alumni Association, N.C.E. Bengal and Jadavpur University, one of India's oldest and most vibrant alumni bodies, is set to host a grand cultural event celebrating the centennial of legendary composer, poet, and visionary Salil Chowdhury. Titled Prithibir Gaadi Ta Thamao, this special tribute will bring together artists, musicians, and admirers from across Mumbai for an evening of live performances on May 10, 2025, at the Maratha Sahitya Mandir Auditorium in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, honouring Chowdhury's enduring legacy and timeless contributions to Indian music and culture.

More than a stage show, this vibrant project is a journey through Salil Chowdhury's life and legacy-told through storytelling, songs, poems, visuals, and rare video interviews with his family and associates from India and abroad. Over the past 10 weeks, more than 20 artists and musicians have been passionately preparing for this unique tribute under the banner of Jadavpur Alumni, Mumbai. While the narration will be in Bengali, the performances will feature a rich tapestry of Bengali, Hindi, and Malayalam songs, reflecting the multilingual brilliance of Chowdhury's musical journey.

Salil Chowdhury's Bengali song "Prithibir Gaadi Ta Thamao" translates to "Stop the Train of the World" or, more poetically, "Halt the Journey of the Earth." At its core, the song is a poetic and poignant plea -an appeal to pause the relentless pace of the world and reflect on the suffering, injustice, and chaos that often go unnoticed in the rush of life. It captures Salil Chowdhury's deep social consciousness and empathy for the marginalised and oppressed. The lyrics, filled with symbolic imagery, talk about a world moving too fast, indifferent to pain and inequality. Chowdhury believed there is an urgent need to stop, take stock, and notice the cries of the voiceless. Thus, this masterpiece critiques blind progress at the cost of humanity and compassion.

Salil Chowdhury (19 November 1925 - 5 September 1995) was renowned for blending Indian classical traditions with Western harmonies and folk elements. Chowdhury's work transcended linguistic and regional boundaries, leaving an indelible mark on music, cinema, and literature.

Commenting on the event, Dibyendu Chakraborty, Jadavpur University Mumbai Alumni and former Alumni Association President, said, "As we mark the 100th year of Salil Chowdhury, this project is much more than a tribute. It is a heartfelt journey through the life of a visionary whose music transcended language, region, and era. It serves as a poignant reminder that his melodies, rich with emotion and meaning, still have the power to connect people across time and space, resonating as deeply today as they did decades ago."

Those interested in attending the event can register or find more details by visiting: www.juaam.com/event_detail/31.

The Jadavpur University Alumni Association Mumbai branch has been organising various cultural events over the years. In March 2010, it organised Heritage of Indian Classical Music at Rabindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi, Mumbai. Featuring the performance of doyen Hindustani classical music Late Ustad Rashid Khan, the program aimed to foster connections among the general public and alumni while promoting the rich legacy of Indian classical music. Evoking the nostalgia of Jadavpur University's annual cultural events, where music once filled the air into the early hours, the evening was a heartfelt attempt to revive those cherished memories within the vibrant yet stressful pace of Mumbai life.

The Mumbai Branch of the Alumni Association of N.C.E Bengal and Jadavpur University was established in 1956 to provide an umbrella for alumni to meet, interact, and socialise. In the years that followed, the objective was expanded to include knowledge sharing and charitable activities to benefit society as a whole. More than 350 active members in the Mumbai branch are connected to various core and knowledge-based industries, professional organisations, and Government agencies.

Jadavpur University, Kolkata, is one of India's most prestigious public research institutions. It is renowned for its academic excellence, progressive ethos, and commitment to intellectual freedom. Established in 1955, the University traces its origins to the National Council of Education (NCE), which was founded in 1906 as part of India's Swadeshi movement to promote indigenous education. Over the decades, it has evolved into a globally recognised centre for higher learning, research, and innovation, consistently ranking among the country's top universities.

In 1921, former students of the university initiated a movement to establish the National Council of Education Alumni Association (NCE Alumni Association). When the university moved to its present campus in 1924, the NCE Alumni Association moved along. The Association celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2021, marking a significant milestone for its alumni around the globe.

