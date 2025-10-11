VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 11: After extending aid to flood-hit families in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, Surat-based Bollywood producer Chanda Patel has now stepped forward to support victims of the recent floods in Dharali village, Uttarakhand. Patel has become the first Bollywood producer to reach out to the residents of Dharali, pledging assistance to help them rebuild their homes and restore their lives.

Also Read | ICC Women's World Cup 2025: South Africa's Nonkululeko Mlaba Reprimanded for Code of Conduct Breach.

The floods left Dharali devastated, displacing families and causing extensive damage to houses and livelihoods. Recognizing the urgent need for rehabilitation, Patel has committed to providing resources for housing reconstruction while coordinating with local communities to ensure aid reaches those most affected.

Speaking on her initiative, Patel said, "The pain of losing a home is unimaginable. My focus is not only on providing immediate relief but also on ensuring that families in Dharali can stand back on their feet with dignity. Rebuilding homes is the first step towards rebuilding lives."

Also Read | WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Get Wrestling PLE Live Telecast Details on TV With Match Card and Time in IST.

Her efforts have been met with appreciation from locals and volunteers alike, who see her contribution as a ray of hope in the midst of destruction. Patel's continued commitment, from Punjab to Uttarakhand, highlights her determination to stand with disaster-hit communities in their hour of need.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)