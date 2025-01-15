NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15: Progility Technologies Pvt. Ltd, a leading provider of enterprise technology solutions, today announced a major refresh of its corporate identity, including new brand colours and company logo.

With a roster of 1,500 active customers in India and a net promoter score of 100%, the new identity brings a sharper and more modern feel to the company's visual identity and reflects the high degree of confidence and trust that Progility enjoys in its markets. The primary brand colouring will switch to blue, emphasising trust and security, and the new logo incorporates the words "Trusted Technology."

This brings the Progility corporate identity into line with the company's stated aim of being "the most trusted and valued technology innovation partner in its chosen markets."

Progility Technologies provides a broad portfolio of enterprise technology solutions and services to its corporate and government customer base that include Data Networks, Voice and AV Collaboration Systems, Cybersecurity Solutions, Camera Surveillance Systems and Managed Services.

Announcing the launch, Julian Wheatland, CEO of Progility Technologies said, "We are excited to unveil this new branding and corporate identity which more accurately reflects our customers' needs and expectations. In a fast paced and ever-changing technology world, now becoming superpowered by AI, our customers need a technology innovation partner who they can trust and rely on. This new brand identity better reflects what we mean to them."

Progility Technologies, empowering businesses with innovative technology solutions.

As a trusted partner, we deliver tailored solutions for unified communications, secured data networks and collaboration, serving a wide range of industries nationwide and globally, we help organizations thrive in the digital age, to meet modern business needs.

Website: progilitytech.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/progility-technologies-pvt-ltd

Instagram (New): www.instagram.com/progilityindia

