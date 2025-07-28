India PR Distribution

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 28: Project Pulse, a citywide CPR awareness initiative, was launched by Suchitra Academy International School in collaboration with Star Hospitals and GVK EMRI EHS . The program aims to equip citizens aged 13 and above with the skills and confidence to act during medical emergencies.

Also Read | Kajol and AR Rahman Celebrate Daughters Nysa Devgn and Raheema Rahman's Graduation From Swiss University With Heartwarming Moments Going Viral (Watch Video).

The launch event, held on July 12, brought together leading experts in medicine and emergency medicine whose commitment to community health added depth and urgency to the campaign.

The event was graced by:

Also Read | Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Date Revealed, Here's Everything To Know About Newly Launched Redmi Smartphone in India With Dimensity 7025 SoC.

* Dr. Gopichand Mannam, Cardiothoracic Surgeon and Director, Star Hospitals (Chief Guest)

* Dr. G.V. Ramana Rao, Director, Emergency Medicine Learning Center and Research, GVK EMRI GHS (Guest of Honour)

* Dr. Rahul Katta, Founder and CEO, Ayuh Emergency Services, and Group Head, Department of Emergency Medicine, Star Hospitals (Special Guest)

Their collective insights reinforced the critical importance of widespread CPR education.

Mr. K. Praveen Raju, Founder and Chief Mentor of Suchitra Academy International School, shared during the launch:

"Project Pulse is a mission to equip every citizen with a life-saving skill. When emergencies strike, timely action can make the difference between life and loss. With this initiative, we want every home, workplace, and public space to have someone who knows what to do when it matters most."

Project Pulse is being rolled out across Hyderabad, aiming to reach as many citizens as possible through sessions in residential communities, gyms, workplaces, and schools. The program consists of interactive one-hour awareness sessions, teaching participants how to identify cardiac emergencies and perform CPR until professional medical help arrives.

The campaign has received an overwhelming response from communities and organizations eager to host sessions and contribute to a safer Hyderabad. Because knowing CPR doesn't just save lives -- it empowers you to be a hero when it counts the most.

Website: suchitra.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)