Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Prolgae Spirulina Supplies Pvt. Ltd. -one of India's largest manufacturers of sun-dried organic spirulina has come with an amazing product first time ever in namma Chennai.

Prolgae today launched its sweet Spirulina powder and Spirulina protein bar all-in-one superfood products in India. Speciality of the product is that it is 100% vegan product to help people to stay healthy and to add up the immunity to their regular routine, as it 5 gms of Spirulina is said to be equal to 5 kg of assorted fresh vegetables. The products were launched by Ck Kumaravel, Dhamu Actor, Babloo Prithviraj Actor, and Riyaz Khan.

Also Read | Barcelona President Joan Laporta Reveals Club's Debts, Criticizes Josep Bartomeu for His Letter 'Full of Lies'.

Aakas Sadasivam, CEO-Prolgae Spirulina Supplies Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are working for present and future. Our vision and goal is everyone in the world needs to get clean food, better planet which leads to good health with happy life and to eradicate malnutrition from the world. Our humble effort is to be a part of the movement to offer healthy food for our future generation. By 2050, global population will grow from 7 billion to 10 billion. To combat against climate change and serve a growing population that craves better sources of nutrition, Prolgae Spirulina offers a sustainable and scalable answer to this challenge."

The launch event witnessed city's celebrity fitness personalities, entrepreneurs, people form fashion industry and socialites naming Karun Raman, Dr. Sam Paul, Taniya Balaji, Chhavi Karla, Navtej, Dr. sussan, Jaya Krishnana, Nikhil Murgan and Ranjith karunakaran.

Also Read | Vegan Breakfast Options: From Poha to Idli Sambar Chutney, These Dishes Are Just Yumm!.

Benefits of Prolgae Organic Spirulina

It have 12 Vitamins and 8 Minerals, 63% Protein, High Antioxidant than Blueberries, High Beta carotene than Carrot.

Prolgae name is from Protein+Algae. Prolgae was founded in 2017 by Indian young and Energetic Entrepreneur Aakas Sadasivam and Finland Investor and Visionary person Mika. From 2017 Prolgae is selling EU organic certified sun dried Spirulina in B2B segment in Europe, North America. Now they got into Indian B2C with their new, healthy, vegan and plant based value added products. Prolgae Vision is to make our regular food and beverages more healthy by using spirulina in it and make our future generation more healthy, fit and strong. Also Prolgae reduce water, Land and carbon footprint in world to combat against global warming.

Prolgae plan to launch more F&B products in coming months with more health benefits by adding spirulina and going to target pan india market. In Future we will not have sufficient land to produce enough food for growing population, so we need this kind more healthy nutritious superfood like Organic spirulina which can give nutrition equal to 5 kilogram assorted vegetable in a 5 gram spirulina, so we can have enough nutrition needed for all day long in our regular diet.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)