Dehradun, February 3: The Uttarakhand government is set to abolish the Madrasa Board from July this year. Under the new arrangement, the Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority has been constituted. Special Secretary Parag Madhukar Dhakate stated that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had announced the decision to abolish the Madrasa board during the previous Assembly session. He also said that, from July this year, all minority educational institutions would come under the umbrella of the Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority, and their recognition would be granted by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education.

Dhakate further informed that, as per the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, eminent professors and scholars have been nominated to the authority, who will be responsible for determining the academic curriculum for minority students. Educationists from all minority communities have been included in the body. He said that Surjit Singh Gandhi has been appointed as Chairperson, while Rakesh Jain, Saiyyad Ali Hamid, Pema Tenzin, Elba Medrile, Robina Aman, and Gurmeet Singh have been appointed as members. Social worker Rajendra Bisht and retired officer Chandrashekhar Bhatt have also been appointed as members. In addition, the Director of Higher Education, the Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), and the Director of Minority Welfare will be ex officio members. Uniform Civil Code: Uttarakhand Implements UCC Amendment Ordinance 2026 After Governor’s Approval.

Chief Minister Dhami said the decision to establish the authority was made following the government's earlier move to abolish the Madrasa Board. He said the authority will now decide the nature of education to be imparted to minority children and will finalise the syllabus. All minority institutions will be required to obtain recognition from the Uttarakhand Board of School Education. ‘Rising Intolerance’: Jammu and Kashmir Leaders Condemns Mob Attack on Kashmiri Shawl Seller in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun.

The Constitution of India declares the country to be a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic. On the basis of religion or language, the Constitution also grants the right to establish and manage educational institutions of their choice to all minority communities. Considering the socio-economic conditions of minority communities, various schemes are being implemented by the department to address their specific issues, promote their educational and socio-economic development, and bring them into the mainstream of the nation and society. The Minority Welfare Department is committed to the implementation, operation, and coordination of such schemes.

