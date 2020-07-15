Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Prometheus School, an IB candidate school in NCR announces its partnership with the digital platform ValidateMe (an initiative under Affidabile Solutions), to enable anytime access to student records.

ValidateMe is a blockchain technology powered digital data storage and background verification platform. It serves varied entities across domains such as educational institutions, corporates, job applicants, and freelancers.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14: Rajeev Sen Approached For Bigg Boss 14, Has Sushmita Sen's Brother Given The Nod? (Deets Inside).

The platform enables them to store and access their digital archives, perform background verifications and feedback consolidations, all in a matter of a few minutes.

In the educational sector, the platform helps schools and other higher learning institutions in validating the authenticity of academic certificates and school reports along with school transfer certificates to name a few.

Also Read | WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 Live News Updates: West Bengal Class 10 Board Exam Result Declared.

Prometheus School, a pioneer in adopting new-age technologies, has realized the potential of ValidateMe and has been an early adopter of their services.

"In today's age of digital ubiquity, it is important to not just have information online, but more specifically have it reliably and securely online. We, at the Prometheus School, take data and data security very seriously and hence are excited at the potential that comes with the partnership with ValidateMe," stated Rashima, the Principal Secondary School.

"Prometheus signing up with ValidateMe holds a lot of promise long term. It gives a distinct advantage to the Prometheus students by setting digital validated records right from the early years of their education," quoted Aneesha, the Principal Primary School.

The school explains the benefits that accompany the partnership for all parties involved; parents, students, and the organization. For parents, this platform will allow access to not just the current digital records, but records spanning their child's entire educational journey.

Furthermore, the platform will help Prometheus school facilitate the transfer process for incoming students in a more time-efficient manner. Students gain the most out of this platform since it will aid in their college application processes on an international and national level.

"Digital security and trust have become more important than ever before. The importance of this service is on the rise given the ground reality with COVID-19. Regardless of the domain, you operate in, both trust in the information made available and secure access to the same, will soon become an inevitable necessity. ValidateMe had the foresight to ideate on this state art of blockchain platform to power its solutions that are valuable for all industries and I am very excited at Prometheus signing up to leverage this solution," stated Mukesh Sharma, Founding Chairman and Director of the Prometheus School and an investor of ValidateMe, expressing his confidence.

"ValidateMe offers the much needed genuine access to relevant data. It provides the scalability and reliability we all need in today's age of information overload. As a long-timer in the educational and medical sectors, I see these as key in the world of digital transformation. With Mukesh's technology background and the idea the team is working on, I have complete confidence in the solution's potential and wish them the very best in the coming days," said PK Gupta, Chairman, Sharda Group of Institutions and Chancellor, Sharda University, adding a testimonial from an early investor of ValidateMe.

"ValidateMe.Online looks very promising with cutting edge technology, solving a real market need," said Mahesh Balakrishnan, Director of Human Touch.

Sharma concluded that one of the core differentiation for ValidateMe is the strong team that continues to support it, not just financially, but also from ongoing business scenarios standpoint -Gupta's association with ValidateMe is one such solid example and the latest sign up from Prometheus, is yet another step ahead in the right direction!

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)