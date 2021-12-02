New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI/SRV): India is going through a surge of industrial growth. A capable workforce fuels that growth. Procuring and managing every facet of the staff has been a challenge for the majority of Indian corporations. Protostaff, a new-age contract staffing solutions company from CLR, is committed to overcoming this challenge.

Protostaff is the culmination of decades of on-ground HR and staffing challenges that CLR, a leading IFM solutions provider, has been overcoming. Since the principal organization had volumes of data on challenges that the Indian work environment brings forth as far as staffing is concerned, the next logical step was to create a company that could add great value to the Indian corporates who need a significant volume of blue-collared workforce that too frequently and quickly.

"Staffing is a complex process that is bound to be error-prone and time-consuming without the intervention of technology. That's why we created Tech-based staffing tools to make the entire process from hire to retire leaner and efficient." says Gaurav Pathak, Managing Director, Protostaff.

Presently, some of the challenges that the companies going for Blue-collar staff outsourcing face are meeting the payroll and compliance modalities and partnering with a temping agency with a national service footprint. These are the exact issues that Protostaff aims at mitigating. With their proprietary mobile app and software platform, they provide a fully connected experience to all the partakers of the organization. From hiring to retiring, the entire cycle is managed and monitored digitally.

Protostaff offers a seamless temping experience to their patrons. Their services suit both single location and multi-location clients. Owing to the highest levels of digitization, the clients get real-time updates on what's happening at the staffing end. Whether a company has a single warehouse or work location or 100's of them spread across the nation, Protostaff temporary staffing solutions can make it work as a well-organized system.

Being under the umbrella of CLR, Protostaff will never be short on any operational delivery parameters as the parent company already has a nationwide footprint dealing in IFM and industrial skills development. With decades of experience and a strong core team, Protostaff is set to disrupt how contract staffing is delivered and managed in India.

Complete peace of mind and higher operational economies is what Protostaff as a technology-driven company aims to deliver. From employee selection, their background checks, salary disbursal, grievance redressal, meeting compliance requirements to the final exit of the employee - every element is dealt with digitally, hence delivering utmost ethics and transparency for all the parties involved.

To know more about the company, please visit: https://protostaff.com/

