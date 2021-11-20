iCardin founder Sameer More (second from left) and his team at their headquarters in Pune Credit- HT

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI/The Media Troop): iCardin (Nuclius Health Pvt. Ltd.), a Pune-based brain stroke and neurology healthcare company has raised USD 100K from Jitendra Patel, a UK-based businessman. Jitendra Patel, operates the GRANDBYDALE LIMITED drugstore business in Liverpool, United Kingdom. The current fundraising campaign aims to create a network of fully -equipped neurology care units across Pune and Mumbai, A portion of the money will also be used to create tele-stroke facilities that will use telemedicine carts for conducting remote thrombolysis to save maximum stroke patients from permanent brain damage. iCardin is dedicated to preventing paralysis and assisting individuals who are already paralyzed.

According to a study, the rate of non-communicable neurological disorders and neurological injuries (of the total disease burden in India) has more than doubled -- from 4% to 8.2% -- between 1990 and 2019. Among the established risk factors for neurological disorders, high blood pressure, air pollution, dietary hazards, high fasting plasma glucose, and a high body mass index were determined to be the primary contributors.

Several government policies and initiatives are in place to address the burden of these growing neurological disorders. However, more focused efforts are required for planning specific neurology services and increasing the trained neurology workforce across the country. This will help strengthen early detection and cost-effective management of neurological disorders to efficiently deal with their growing burden.

Commenting on the investment, Sameer More, CEO & Founder, iCardin, said, "We thank Patel and our advisor Madhurjya Lahkar for believing in our vision. Neurological disorder is a growing problem in India with stroke, headache and epilepsy contributing to ~70% of neurological cases in India today. There are about 18 lakh people suffering from stroke yearly with ~7 lakh losing their life in 2019. Due to lack of awareness and well-equipped neuro facilities, more than 90% of people don't get timely and appropriate treatment. Early treatment of neuro symptoms can reduce morbidity and mortality. To alleviate these problems, we at iCardin are building a network of stroke-ready centers along with creating the right awareness and encourage patients to seek help on time."

"We observed that nobody talked about paralysis prevention. So, we started reinventing the wheel and we brainstormed about ways in which we can prevent paralysis." More added.

By collaborating with boutique hospitals, iCardin is expanding its network of stroke-ready and neurological care facilities. iCardin partners with leading neurologists, neurosurgeons and physicians in India to provide emergency care as well as other services for patients dealing with neurological disorders such as epilepsy, Alzheimer's, dementia, Parkinson's disease, migraine, and more.

Madhurjya Lahkar, Advisor, iCardin said, "iCardin is aiming to address a very relevant area in Healthcare, the severity of which is unknown to majority of the population. I am happy to be a part of the iCardin story where we are targeting to transform the neurology space in order to create a meaningful and sustained impact in peoples' lives."

iCardin is currently operating its brain stroke and neuro-care units in Pune with Lokamanya Hospital Nigdi & Senapati Bapat Road and Oyster and Pearl Hospitals (ONP) Shivajinagar.

