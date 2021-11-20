With the series already won, India would be going full throttle against New Zealand to aim for a clean sweep in the third and final T20I of the three-match affair, on Sunday, November 21 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Rohit Sharma could not have asked for a better start to his tenure as full-time captain as India dominated both matches to secure a 2-0 unassailable lead, completely outplaying New Zealand, who beat them in the T20 World Cup last month. Now that India have won the series, it is increasingly likely that the team can afford to make some changes in the playing XI. IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2021 in Kolkata

The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Avesh Khan can get their maiden T20I caps while Ishan Kishan can come in to fulfill the wicketkeeping duties in place of Rishabh Pant, who can be rested. If Gaikwad makes his T20I debut, then he is most likely to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma. KL Rahul can come in at three with Shreyas Iyer at four. Suryakumar Yadav can be rested for this game with Ishan Kishan coming into bat at five. Meanwhile, Avesh Khan's likely inclusion would mean that one out of Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Deepak Chahar have to sit out. Also, Yuzvendra Chahal is expected to get a game after being left out of the first two matches. India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Kolkata

New Zealand on the other hand, would stay with the same squad as they seek to avoid a whitewash, something that would not do much justice to their reputation as the T20 World Cup 2021 runners-up. A packed Eden Gardens in Kolkata is expected to witness a great game of cricket with India likely to secure a 3-0 sweep.

3rd T20I, India Likely Playing 11 vs NZ: Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel/Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar/Avesh Khan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2021 06:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).