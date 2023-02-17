Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI/ATK): The Luxo Show is the brainchild of Luxmice, a leading MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conference Exhibition) player in the field of Luxury, Lifestyle, Textile, Fashion, Art, Culture & Heritage in India. The Luxo Show (TLS) kickstarts its Pune Edition with top fashion & textile designers showcasing their creations to the creme de la creme of Pune and its adjoining regions. TLS gives an opportunity to leading luxury brands in fashion, textile, lifestyle, real estate, automobile, wealth management, interior & furnishing, kitchen equipment, art, culture, heritage, etc across 10+ categories to come forward and showcase their products and services. The Luxo Show is scheduled to be held on the 18th and 19th of February 2023 at Mayfield Estate, Pune.

The Luxo Show is envisioned to become the largest activation and experience platform for region-centric who's who of the society aspiring for a luxury living. TLS is on its way to becoming the most preferred platform for not only showcasing brands & strengthening its market penetration but also creating greater awareness around luxury consumption in respective regions which will redefine consumer behaviour for the times to come.

With a designer fashion runway, brand launches, awards and recognitions, the show will be attended by respected royal families and notable dignitaries from Pune. Designers like Vaishali S, Suneet Varma, Kamil Hewavitharana (Sri Lanka), Abraham & Thakore, Urvashi Kaur, Manish Saksena, Rimzim Dadu, Aadyam by Aditya Birla, Shruti Sancheti, and Warp 'n Weft have graced the runway with their fabulous clothing & textile line.

Notable automobile brands like Rolls Royce, Ferrari, Jeep, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Kia, MINI, Land Rover, BMW and BMW Motorrad are associated with The Luxo Show. Jewellery partners Tanishq and Rathod Jewellers have joined hands to celebrate the best in fashion and luxury. The leading sponsors of the show are Nuvama Wealth - formally known as Edelweiss Wealth (Title Sponsor), VTP Realty (Presenting Sponsor), Siemens (Co-powered by) and International Centre for Culinary Arts (ICCA), Dubai (Co-powered by). Rudraksh is the Curatorial Partner. Prasad Bidapa is the show director. Other brands associated with The Luxo Show, Pune Edition are Bosch, Gaggenau, Travellers (Travel Partner), Laze (Lifestyle Partner Advanced Nature, Bharti Vidyapeeth (Education Partner), Daniel Bueur Academy (Hair & Make Up Partner), Fotoholix, Art India (Art Gallerist), and Pinewood Golf.

Sharing his thoughts on The Luxo Show, Rohan Singh, Co-Founder, said, "With the remarkable success from the past so two years, The Luxo Show comes to Pune to create awareness on Luxury Lifestyle, Textile, Fashion, Art, Culture and Heritage through immersive experience around Luxury. The Luxo Show is one of the finest destinations for all sectors in the industry and we look forward to a great response from Punekars for this one as well."

German multinational conglomerate Siemens is one of the sponsors for the event. Neeraj Bahl, MD & CEO, BSH Home Appliances (India and SAARC), shares, "We are glad to present our premium Siemens Home Appliances at the LUXO Show which is bringing the best of luxury, fashion, art and culture under one roof. The lineup of talent and experiences is quite promising and we look forward to showcasing our cutting-edge products that are crafted to perfection for the progressive trendsetters."

VTP Realty is one of the sponsors of the show. Being Pune's number one real estate developer, here's what the Executive Director and CEO, Mr Sachin Bhandari, has to say, "We are delighted to associate with the LUXO Show and we are showcasing our brand and our luxury project portfolio. The show promises to attract the who's who of the city including fashion and art connoisseurs and this would be an ideal opportunity for our team to engage with the audiences to showcase our projects."

The Luxo Show invites investors, entrepreneurs, A-listers, HNIs, Social Icons, Industrialists and many more to attend the much-coveted show in Pune.

Luxmice is a leading MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibition) Industry player in the field of Luxury and Fashion in South Asia. Luxmice is envisioned to bring all key stakeholders on its Phygital (digital and physical) platform representing Luxury, Lifestyle, Fashion, Textile, Art, Heritage and Culture sectors which are exponentially growing globally. These sectors are high touch & feel sectors that are experiencing monumental impact through the emerging technologies such as AI, mobility, data science, blockchain, AR/VR, robotics, etc. Luxmice aspires to be at the forefront of these technological transformations keeping the high touch-&-feel-soul of these sectors intact through its hybrid platform. One of the key goals of Luxmice is to democratize access to quality products & services between developed and developing markets. Team Luxmice is a blend of cross functional experts which includes luxury experts, tech experts, data scientists, MarCom veterans and leading sectoral experts across geographies.

