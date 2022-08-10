Punekars witness the first ever fashion runway in a moving metro

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI/PNN): On Saturday, the city of Pune saw history being made when Women Achievers walked the ramp to celebrate the Indian Ethnic Attire created by underprivileged women.

On August 06, 2022, in the 6.30 Pune Metro from Vanaz to Garware College, 9 women achievers walked the runway to display beautifully crafted, hand embroidered pieces in Heritage Indian art forms.

The concept, Navrang By Kavya Krishna, had 9 women in 9 colours wearing Indian Ethnic Attire in Indigenous fabrics like cotton, silk, mulmul, organza, chiffon, georgette, and crepe. Using heritage Indian art forms passed through generations from mother to daughters - like shadow work, moti work, gotta pati, Karachi work, abla work, crochet, ari embroidery and our favourite Lucknowi Chikankari!

Dr Kishor Navandar, CMD Blue Billion Group and Maha Metro, Pune, joined hands to create a historical event for city commuters - the first ever fashion runway in a moving metro.

The runway was a riot of colour, and commuters joined in the joy and enthusiastically danced to participate in this celebration.

Dr Navandar introduced designer and co-founder, KavyaKrishna, Mrs Archana Shukla, as a powerhouse of talent and said, "KavyaKrishna gives us the privilege of upskilling under-privileged young women and ensuring that they are equipped to stand on their own feet. The brand is a labour of love and true grit these women pour into it."

T Manoj Kumar, DGM, MMI & TP, MahaMetro, Pune, lent his support and encouraged the use of the metro for activities that build community and causes.

Amongst those supporting the cause were author and Guinness world record holder Dr Tilak Tanwar; All India Radio RJ and editor Arti Malhotra; Augustin Dalbhanjan, Director, UBS Business Solution (India) Pvt Ltd, to name a few.

The models were groomed by theand included women from age 11 to 51 from different fields - advocates, professionals from technology, hospitality, finance, homemakers, and even a para Olympian. They included Sanika Vaidya, Aujashwi Kondhare, Manisha Jakhotia, Sharvari Sadolikar, Jyothi Kamble, Seema Vichare, Maria Joanna, Shweta Ukande, Turnisha Chakraborty, Siri Shetty, Anjali Sinha, Sonal Pawar, Anagha Gawade and Priyanka Awale.

Sharvari Gavande Co-themed and coordinated the show.

A series of engagements and activities to maximize the reach of this brand to include more women and girls from underprivileged socio-economically backward groups with skilling and a means of employment has been planned.

Dr Navandar emphasises, "The need of the hour is to enable economic independence at grass root levels and ensure employability for women in all walks of life. Buying a single garment created by these women will ensure our country's social fabric remains strong. We should be conscious of losing out on our traditional art forms and indigenous Indian heritage ethnic wear to westernization. Appreciate and advocate handloom and handcrafting. Be vocal for local."

