Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 15: Puravankara Limited (NSE: PURVA | BSE: 532891), one of India's trusted real estate developers, in collaboration with the Centre for Sustainability of Ramaiah Institute of Management, inaugurated the EcoBuild Conclave 2025 in Bengaluru. Set against the backdrop of India's vision for Viksit Bharat 2047, the conclave addressed the urgent need to align urban development with sustainability, resilience, and circularity.

The two-day event convened policymakers, industry experts, and academicians to deliberate on the theme "Towards Net Zero, Circularity and Inclusivity."

Setting the context, Mallana Sasalu, CEO-South, Puravankara Limited, said, "The EcoBuild Conclave is a meaningful initiative as it brings together an educational institution and an industry that shares a long legacy of shaping India's built environment."

He further added, "Development should never come at the expense of the environment. Our collective future depends on how responsibly we use resources today. As we build for a growing India, we must develop a conscience for the future and an awareness of the world we leave behind. Discussions like these remind us that the planet has been pushed to its limits, and it is now our shared responsibility to act with consciousness and restore balance for generations to come."

Addressing the conclave, Dr Arun Kumar, Dean, Ramaiah Institute of Management, said, "Through the EcoBuild Conclave, we are walking the talk - making sustainability a lived experience, not just a discussion. This conclave marks the beginning of a collaborative movement toward a sustainable and inclusive future. We look forward to creating a white paper, hosting focused roundtables, and strengthening industry-academia partnerships to drive meaningful impact."

Delivering the keynote address, Autif Sayyed, Project Lead for Green Buildings (South Asia), International Finance Corporation, remarked, "The EcoBuild Conclave comes at a crucial moment as India stands at a crossroads in how we design and operate buildings for the future. Future-proofing our built environment is no longer optional; sustainability, resilience, and efficiency must now be at the centre of every design decision. Green buildings don't necessarily cost more when sustainability is integrated early, and the long-term benefits are undeniable. With rising consumer demand, investor interest, and accessible tools like IFC's EDGE, the industry has everything it needs to close India's green gap. The question is no longer why we should build sustainably, but how quickly we can make it the standard."

The conclave also featured thought-provoking discussions led by industry experts - Ms. Sneha Murthy, Sustainability Associate, McD BERL; Dr Gopi Prasad, Head - ESG, Puravankara Limited; Mr Vishwanath Srikantaiah, Director & Advisor, Biome Environmental Trust; Mrs. Prabhavathi P., Senior Partner, Conserve Consultants Pvt. Ltd. The sessions offered practical insights on integrated design thinking, early-stage green consultations, life-cycle-based decision-making, passive design strategies, carbon-neutral campus models, and the real economic and technical considerations of sustainable development.

The experts underscored that sustainability delivers maximum value when embedded at the concept stage, bringing architects, engineers, consultants, and developers together to reduce energy demand, conserve water, optimise material use, and enhance long-term building performance.

Other panels at the conclave explored themes such as nature-based design and wellness, advancements in construction technology and materials, pathways to net zero and circularity, and innovation and future-readiness in real estate.

At the event, Puravankara unveiled its ESG Report 2024-25, outlining the Group's progress on sustainability goals, climate action initiatives, and responsible growth practices. The company also announced IFC EDGE Pre-Certification for its Purva Winworth 2 (Towers 5-10) project in Kochi, reaffirming its commitment to resource-efficient and environmentally responsible development.

