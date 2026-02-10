HT Syndication

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 10: As many Indian homes move towards open kitchens and modern interiors, the kitchen is no longer just a place to cook: it has become an integral part of the living space. Today, appliances are expected to work smoothly and quietly without disrupting the overall design aesthetic. Leading this shift is Koche, India's 1st exclusive BLDC chimney brand, redefining how kitchen ventilation fits into modern Indian homes.

Also Read | Salesforce Layoffs 2026: Tech Giant Lays Off Nearly 1,000 Employees From Agentforce AI and Marketing Teams Amid Executive Shakeup.

While best known for its chimneys, Koche also offers a range of LPG cooktops or gas stoves, and hobs, with water heaters set to launch soon. Together, these products reflect the brand's vision of creating efficient, thoughtfully designed kitchens tailored to the needs of contemporary Indian households.

Why BLDC Technology Matters

Also Read | Sarang Lakhani-Revati Sule Wedding: Date, Groom's Profile and Family Details.

BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) motor technology has long been used in premium electronics for its efficiency and durability, and its adoption in kitchen chimneys marks a meaningful upgrade. Unlike conventional AC motor chimneys, BLDC chimneys use a brushless motor design that reduces internal friction. This enables up to 40% lower power consumption, up to 40% quieter operation, and a motor life that can last up to twice as long, making BLDC technology well-suited for modern, high-usage households.

Koche's exclusive focus on BLDC technology comes from a clear understanding of how Indian kitchens are used today. Longer cooking hours, heavy oil usage, and rising awareness around energy efficiency demand chimneys that are both powerful and sustainable. Koche's BLDC chimneys feature a resin-concealed motor design that helps protect internal components from dust, improving efficiency and extending the motor's lifespan.

Features such as a filter-less design, auto-clean functionality, and gesture control further enhance ease of use, reducing maintenance effort while making everyday operation simpler and more intuitive for homeowners.

Designed to Blend Into the Kitchen

Beyond performance, Koche places equal emphasis on design. Its chimneys are created to visually recede into the kitchen rather than dominate it. Clean lines, minimal detailing, and elegant finishes allow the appliances to blend seamlessly with modern cabinetry and interiors, ensuring that the kitchen's overall design remains the focal point.

Easy to Buy Online, Easy to Experience in Store

Koche started as a digital-first brand, selling its products online through platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and its own website. This helps customers understand the products easily and make confident buying decisions.

At the same time, Koche understands that many people prefer to touch and feel kitchen appliances before purchasing them. To support this, the brand has opened physical experience centers in cities such as Bangalore and Hyderabad. These spaces allow customers to view the products up close and learn how they work. With demand continuing to grow, Koche plans to open 100 stores and experience centers in the coming financial year, making its products more accessible to customers across more cities in India.

Shaping the Next Generation of Kitchens

As Indian consumers increasingly seek kitchen appliances that are energy-efficient, visually understated, and suited to modern lifestyles, BLDC technology is fast becoming the new benchmark for kitchen chimneys. By standardizing BLDC technology across its entire chimney range and extending the same philosophy to cooktops, hobs, and upcoming water heaters, Koche is building products designed for the future of Indian kitchens.

Rather than competing on loud design or unnecessary features, the brand is focused on delivering solutions that quietly support everyday living: efficient, reliable, and thoughtfully designed for the modern Indian home.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)