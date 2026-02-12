VMPL

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12: In a home decor market often driven by branding markups and layered distribution chains, Pure Casa founder Tushar Sharma is taking a different route. By building a brand rooted in in-house manufacturing rather than outsourced production, Sharma is positioning Pure Casa as a challenger to traditional pricing structures in India's rapidly expanding lifestyle sector.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya Plus KN-610 Lottery Result of 12.02.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Sharma's entry into the industry began with a simple observation. Many everyday decor and lifestyle products, he says, are sold at several times their manufacturing cost after passing through multiple intermediaries. "The same vase that costs a few hundred rupees to produce can retail for several thousand," he explains. "Not because of superior materials, but because of the number of hands it passes through before reaching the consumer."

This insight led to the launch of Pure Casa, a home lifestyle brand built around a vertically integrated manufacturing model. Instead of outsourcing production and focusing primarily on branding and marketing, the company produces its own drinkware, puja essentials, and decor accents at its facility in Uttar Pradesh. Sharma brings over two decades of manufacturing experience to the venture, which he considers a key competitive advantage.

Also Read | Nepal vs Italy Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 17.

Rethinking a Growing Industry

India's home decor market is projected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by rising disposable incomes and increased interest in interior aesthetics. Yet Sharma believes much of the industry still relies on outsourced manufacturing and high retail markups. Pure Casa's strategy is to shorten the supply chain by eliminating distributors, importers, and other intermediaries.

According to the company, this approach allows it to offer products that compete with premium retail brands in design and durability, but at more accessible price points. Borosilicate glassware and lifestyle accessories that typically command higher prices in large retail chains are positioned by Pure Casa as affordable alternatives without compromising on quality.

"We are not trying to be the cheapest option in the market," Sharma says. "Our goal is to price products fairly, based on real production value rather than inflated margins."

Focus on Craftsmanship and Quality

While many lifestyle brands allocate significant budgets to influencer partnerships and advertising campaigns, Pure Casa emphasizes investment in materials, craftsmanship, and quality control. Each product undergoes in-house inspections and practical testing designed to ensure durability in everyday use.

The company's design philosophy centers on creating items that balance aesthetics with functionality. From contemporary kitchen essentials to handcrafted spiritual decor, the catalog reflects a focus on longevity and usability. Sharma notes that his years working on factory floors shaped his understanding of materials and production processes, influencing the brand's quality-first mindset.

"Instead of asking how to make something look premium, we focus on how to make it genuinely premium without pushing the price out of reach," he says.

Growing Consumer Interest

Since its launch, Pure Casa reports steady growth and increasing engagement from younger consumers, particularly Gen Z buyers who value transparency and practical pricing. The brand's social media presence highlights behind-the-scenes manufacturing processes and product development, content that has resonated with audiences seeking authenticity in lifestyle branding.

The company has also attracted interest from established brands exploring potential collaborations, reflecting recognition of its distinct manufacturing-led approach. Industry observers note that as consumers become more price-conscious and quality-aware, models that emphasize supply chain efficiency may gain traction.

A Broader Vision for Accessible Design

For Sharma, the company's mission extends beyond commercial success. He believes that well-designed living spaces should not be reserved for a niche segment of consumers. "Many families feel they have to compromise on their home aesthetics because quality design is perceived as expensive," he says. "We want to change that perception by making thoughtfully designed products accessible."

As Pure Casa continues to scale its operations, the company plans to expand its product range while maintaining its commitment to in-house production and transparent pricing. Sharma maintains that the brand's identity is rooted in its origins as a manufacturer.

"We are manufacturers who evolved into a brand, not a brand that outsourced manufacturing," he says. "That foundation influences every decision we make."

In an industry often characterized by heavy markups and opaque pricing, Pure Casa is positioning itself as an alternative built on operational control and consumer trust. By aligning manufacturing expertise with design-driven products, the company aims to redefine expectations around what premium home decor can cost.

About Pure Casa

Pure Casa is an India-based home lifestyle brand specializing in drinkware, decor accents, and spiritual essentials. The company operates its own manufacturing facility and focuses on delivering design-led products with an strong emphasis on quality and fair pricing.

Contact Information

- Email: info@pure.casa ,sales@pure.casa

- Website: pure.casa

- Address: Tulsi Vihar, Agra Road, Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh - 283203

- Instagram: @pure_casa

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)