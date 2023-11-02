BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 2: In a momentous virtual event today, Nuziveedu Seeds Limited proudly launched Pushkal, a revolutionary paddy variety set to redefine rice cultivation across India. The unveiling took place through a live YouTube broadcast, engaging over 5000 farmers from diverse states. Pushkal, introduced by Nuziveedu Seeds Limited, transcends the boundaries of traditional paddy varieties. More than just rice, Pushkal represents a promise of prosperity for farmers across the nation. The online launch witnessed a gathering of over 5000 farmers, uniting virtually to witness the advent of this groundbreaking agricultural innovation. Pushkal, with its non-lodging characteristic and a short duration of 120-125 days, is meticulously designed to thrive in both Kharif and Rabi seasons. The semi-dwarf stature ensures adaptability in irrigated upland areas, making it a versatile choice for farmers nationwide. Some key features include:

* Long Slender Grain: Pushkal boasts long slender grains, meeting high-quality standards for domestic and international markets. * Disease and Pest Tolerance: Robust resistance to threats like Brown Plant Hopper (BPH), Bacterial Leaf Blight (BLB), and Blast reduces the need for extensive crop protection, providing farmers with peace of mind.* Non-Lodging Nature: Pushkal's non-lodging characteristic eases mechanization and ensures stable performance across diverse regions.

Pushkal demonstrated an outstanding increase in grain yield in rigorous testing againsting. This advantage, coupled with low investment requirements, positions Pushkal as the ideal choice for farmers seeking prosperity and stability. Some advantage so Pushkal are:-

* Medium Management, High Returns: Pushkal offers high returns with minimal crop management efforts, allowing farmers to maximize profits with optimal inputs.* Mental Peace through Low Investment: Farmers can cultivate Pushkal with confidence, knowing that the investment in crop protection is significantly lower, leading to mental peace and assured yield.* High Income in Less Duration: Pushkal's short duration of 120-125 days ensures a quicker turnaround, allowing farmers to reap the rewards of their hard work sooner.* Versatility in Seasons: Whether it's Kharif or Rabi season, Pushkal consistently performs, providing farmers with flexibility and choice.

The virtual launch drew the participation of more than 5000 farmers from diverse states, highlighting the widespread interest and anticipation surrounding Pushkal. Pushkal is recommended for cultivation in states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, Chattisgarh, West Bengal, Assam, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. In summary, Pushkal isn't just a paddy variety; it's a symbol of progress for our farmers. With higher yields, lower investment, and quicker returns, it ushers in a new era in agriculture. The launch event showcased the unity of farmers across different states, all eager to embrace this transformative agricultural solution. Nuziveedu Seeds Limited is a pioneering force in the agricultural sector with 50 years of research, dedicated to providing innovative and sustainable solutions for farmers. With a rich legacy of agricultural expertise, the company continues to lead the way in shaping the future of Indian agriculture. Website: https://www.nuziveeduseeds.com

