PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 13: The Kolkata Thunderbolts produced a commanding performance to overpower the Chennai Blitz 15-11, 15-12, 15-13 in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Saturday. Jithin N was adjudged the Player of the Match, while team captain Ashwal Rai received the Game Changer of the Match award.

Also Read | 'People Are Scared of Salman Khan': Elli AvrRam Calls Bollywood's Bhaijaan Her 'Angel', Shares People Don't Dare To Misbehave With Her Because of Him (Watch Video).

At the post-match presentation, Jithin expressed his gratitude to the coaching and support staff, management, and his teammates for their consistent encouragement. Captain Ashwal Rai credited the collective effort, saying, "This trophy belongs to the entire team. We are all playing as a unit."

Pankaj Sharma made an impact early on with sharp attacks for Kolkata, as the team focused on exploiting the middle zone through Matin Takavar. The Chennai side, lacking experience in that department, struggled to counter. Sebastian Geraldo marked his PVL debut with powerful spikes and precise receptions that added strength to the Thunderbolts' attack.

Also Read | APL 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Commends Ram Charan's Efforts in Popularising Archery With Archery Premier League (See Post).

Head Coach Naser Shahnazi seemed to have mastered the 15-point format, guiding the team effectively through successful reviews, super serves, and super points. Behind the scenes, the franchise's management has built a strong core. Team Director Sumedh Patodia, an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, has been instrumental in shaping the Thunderbolts' vision. "Our top priority is team culture, and our main focus is to develop volleyball talent across India," said the young director.

Chairman and Principal Owner CA Pawan Kumar Patodia shared before the match that the players were emotionally charged. "Our team is bound like a family, and one of our senior members, Manager Nayan, has suffered a great personal loss. The players decided to dedicate their performance to him," he said.

Chennai's libero Shrikanth entertained the crowd with his acrobatic digs, but he met stiff resistance from Thunderbolts' Libero Hari Prasad BS, who displayed exceptional reflexes throughout the match. "We are just getting into rhythm and improving with each game. Every day, we learn from one another," said Hari, a three-year veteran with Kolkata Thunderbolts.

Ashwal Rai continued to impress in his new position, securing a crucial super point with a solid block against Luiz Felipe Perotto. While Chennai's defence faltered, leaving gaps that Kolkata capitalised on, the Thunderbolts' defensive setup remained rock-solid, frustrating every Chennai attempt to build momentum.

From setter Jithin's flawless passes to Muhammed Iqbal's precise blocking, Kolkata's coordination was seamless, drawing loud cheers from over 500 fans in the stands. Ashwal's all-round performance was well complemented by the team's collective effort. Late substitute Suryansh Tomar provided the finishing touches with spirited play. "It's an honour to play alongside such experienced players. The camaraderie this season has been exceptional," Tomar said, reflecting on his return to the squad.

With this victory, Kolkata Thunderbolts climbed to third place on the points table, as more than one-third of the league stage matches have been completed. Their next challenge will be against the newest franchise, the Goa Guardians, known for their hard-fought five-set thrillers. The match will take place at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. Another win could take Kolkata a step closer to securing a semi-final berth in Season 4 of the PVL.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)