Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI/PNN): QMS Medical Allied Services (QMS) engaged in the business of marketing and distribution of a wide range of medical and healthcare devices and accessories, proposes to open its initial public offer (IPO) of 47,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each for cash at a price of Rs 121 per equity share aggregating to Rs 5,687 Lakh on the NSE Emerge platform. Of this, 19,00,000 equity shares are offered for sale while fresh issue is of 28,00,000 equity shares. The issue will close on September 30, 2022.

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

The Lead Manager to the Issue is First Overseas Capital Limited and The Registrar to the Issue is Bigshare Services Private Limited.

QMS Medical Allied Services Limited is engaged in the marketing and distribution of a wide range of medical and healthcare devices and accessories. The Company markets and distributes these products to various end users such as clinics, pharma and medical companies and also to individual users. These devices are sold directly in the brand of the manufacturer and also under own brand of QMS known as "Q-Devices". The Company market and sell its products through online and offline channels. The Company has its own online portal www.qmsmas.com and www.qmsmeds.com.

QMS also offers a range of evidence-based, scientific content medical programs, which are used in updating clinical knowledge and practices. Continuing medical education (CME) is a valuable mechanism to update physicians' knowledge with an ever-increasing plethora of contemporary advances within the medical fraternity.

Under its Patient Service Programs, the Company also organize various preventive and diagnostic camps in various therapy areas at our Health Care Partner (HCP) clinics pan India on behalf of various pharmaceutical companies.

The Total income of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2022 stood at Rs 14,774 lakh, The Company's Profit after tax for the year ended on March 31, 2022 stood at Rs 1,070 lakh. For the last 3 financial years, FY20 - FY22, Company's Revenue has grown at a CAGR of 41.3 per cent while EBITDA & PAT have grown at a CAGR of 56.6 per cent and 52.2 per cent respectively.

Mahesh Makhija, Promoter, Chairman and Managing Director, QMS Medical Allied Services said, "As per Industry reports Indian market for medical equipment is predicted to grow at much higher rate to USD 50 billion in 2025 from USD 12 billion in 2021. We strongly believe that we would benefit from growing market size increasing our share.

QMS Medical Allied Limited is a growing company in medical device distribution segment. The issue is priced at Rs 121 at a P/E multiple of 17x on FY22 EPS of Rs 7.11 per share."

