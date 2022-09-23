The Libra season is here! It is the seventh sign of the zodiac, which governs the period from September 23 to October 23. Librans are born diplomats who like to be balanced, peaceful and justifiable with everything they do. They are known to be very honest and trustworthy to their connections, and people usually adore them for their fascinating and dedicated company. Being the ambassadors of peace, Librans try to keep harmony in place as they are committed to balancing things and carefully evaluating the pros and cons of every step they decide to take. However, the struggle that goes behind their composed nature often goes unnoticed. So, it's time to know more about things under their skin by looking at Libra funny memes and jokes that may speak their mind! Scroll down to get hilarious memes and jokes for all Librans.

Libra is characterized by scales, making it the only zodiac sign to be represented by an object. Librans are thus known to be unique in their own way. With their well-balanced, charming and calming personality, they seem to have all the desirable traits in their genes. Congrats to you for being the favourite of all! Not a Libra? Well, pass these greetings to your Libra friends looking forward to their birthdays soon. Make their birthday season a bit humorous by sharing funny memes, hilarious messages, relatable puns and jokes. Get inspired by the list of hysterical jokes that we present to you below! Libra Season: Kim Kardashian, Hina Khan, Zac Efron - A Look at Most Stylish Libras

Libra Funny Memes and Jokes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Libra hub ❤️‍🔥 (@libraperiod)

We Need a Pic Y'all!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Libra Feel ✨ (@librafeel)

Speak Up, Buddy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily libra memes♎ (@libraahub)

It Hurts!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIBRA FACTS (@libra__111)

Yeah, Sure!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by libra memes♎️ (@libras.society)

Sad, Huh?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by libra.sensibility (@libra.sensibility)

All Eyes On You, Pal!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alessia ♡︎ (@librafhul)

Well done, Librans! You made it to the end of all the memes dedicated to your sun sign. Hope you have a cheerful start to your birthday month!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2022 01:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).