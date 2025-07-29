VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 29: With India's gig and remote workforce expanding rapidly, Quantian Technologies has unveiled Optick 2.0, a next-generation AI-powered platform designed to manage and empower distributed teams at scale. As over 30 crore workers now operate in field or semi-organized roles and 9 crore new jobs are projected in the coming years, the need for smart, mobile-first workforce solutions has become critical.

Solving the Field Operations Challenge

Traditional workforce tools are ill-equipped to manage the scale, mobility, and fluidity of blue-collar and field staff. Companies face challenges like attendance fraud, low task accountability, and lack of real-time field visibility. Optick 2.0 addresses these issues with a comprehensive, AI-enabled platform that digitizes and automates every step of remote workforce operations.

From facial recognition-based attendance with liveness detection to real-time GPS tracking and route monitoring, Optick ensures that teams are where they should be--when they should be. The platform supports multilingual mobile interfaces with 15+ languages, offline functionality, and checklists using QR codes, making it highly usable even in low-connectivity areas.

Smart Task Allocation and Real-Time Execution

A key highlight of Optick 2.0 is its AI-driven task assignment engine, which allocates jobs based on an engineer's availability, skills, and current location. This ensures faster response times, balanced workloads, and optimized routing.

Once assigned, supervisors can monitor task status in real time through a centralized dashboard. Field users can update progress, add notes, upload photos, and even capture customer signatures directly from the mobile app. This facilitates faster task closure, instant validation, and an auditable trail of service history.

Productivity Monitoring On-the-Go

Optick enables intelligent geo-fencing to ensure staff remain within designated work zones, triggering alerts for any deviations in real time. With real-time dashboards, incident alerts, and auto-generated reports, managers gain full visibility into their team's activity. Optick 2.0 enables decision-makers to monitor task completion rates, attendance adherence, and location compliance at a glance. Custom productivity analytics, visualized on web and mobile dashboards, allow businesses to identify gaps, reward top performers, and course-correct underperformance in real time.

AI-Powered features in Optick 2.0

The latest release brings intelligent automation to the forefront. Features like a voice-enabled interface allow hands-free usage, while cognitive OCR enables fast digitization of service documents and IDs. Internet-free functionality ensures that field teams remain productive even in rural or low-network zones. In addition, AI chatbots and custom LLM-based knowledge bots provide round-the-clock support and instant access to training, manuals, or escalation processes--right from the user's phone.

Industry Impact

This month, Optick crossed the 100,000 user milestone, a significant achievement that reflects its growing adoption across enterprises, institutions, and government departments. The platform is now actively used at over 600 locations, helping organizations digitize field operations at scale.

"With Optick 2.0, we're delivering more than a tool--we're offering a command center in your pocket," said Chetan Almelkar, Founder of Quantian Technologies. "From real-time tracking to automated work monitoring and fraud-proof attendance, this platform is built to solve the ground-level challenges of modern distributed workforces. Our customers clearly have been deriving value as reflected in 100% retention and rollover of our contracts."

About Quantian Technologies

Founded in 2021 and based in Pune, Quantian Technologies is a SaaS startup building AI-powered solutions for workforce automation. Its flagship product, Optick, is currently used across 600+ sites and now supports over 100,000 active users. Quantian serves enterprises and government agencies across sectors including healthcare, logistics, facility services, and public administration. With the launch of Optick 2.0, the company is now focused on expanding into international markets.

For inquiries, visit www.quantiantech.com or email: contact@quantiantech.com

