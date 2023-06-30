NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 30: Necklaces to bangles, and bracelets to rings, Indians have a strong fondness for gold. In India, gold is much more than just a precious metal. Its high market value and universal acceptance present a reliable collateral option. By pledging gold as security, individuals can access funds quickly and easily, using the inherent value of their gold to secure a loan.

With Bajaj Finance, borrowers can get a Bajaj Finance Gold Loan starting from Rs. 5,000 up to Rs. 2 crore with interest rates starting as low as 9.50%* per annum. All they need is their basic KYC documents and their 18-22 karat gold jewellery to secure this loan.

These loans come with an easy application process, minimum paperwork and multiple repayment options. Borrowers can choose a repayment tenure that suits their financial situation the best. They can also use the Bajaj Finance Gold Loan Calculator to plan their financial journey better.

Here's a closer look at the features that make Bajaj Finance Gold Loan a wise financing option:

Part-release facility With the part release facility on offer, borrowers can repay a part of their loan and take part of their gold jewellery back before the end of their loan tenure.

Multiple repayment schedules One can choose from several convenient repayment options - repay the entire interest amount at the beginning of the loan tenure and pay the remaining principal later. There are also monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or yearly interest payment options to choose from.

No part-prepayment or foreclosure feeBajaj Finance also offers the option to pay back a part of the loan or the entire amount in advance at no extra cost. This reduces the overall loan servicing expenditure.

Free gold loan calculator Bajaj Finance online gold loan EMI calculator helps consumers determine the loan amount depending on the weight and purity of their gold jewellery. Before applying for a loan, they can calculate the total interest that will be charged along with their repayment plan.

Transparent evaluation Bajaj Finance uses top-of-the-line karat metres to ensure borrowers receive maximum value for their gold. The pledged gold jewellery is kept in secure vaults under 24x7 surveillance.

How to apply for a gold loan from Bajaj FinservBorrowers can walk into a Bajaj Finance branch near them to apply for a Bajaj Finance Gold Loan. Alternatively, they apply online from the comfort of their home by visiting the Bajaj Finance website and following these simple steps:

1. Go to the Bajaj Finance Gold Loan page.

2. Open the online application form.

3. Enter their 10-digit mobile number and get the OTP.

4. Submit the OTP to verify their details.

5. Select their state and city to locate their nearest branch.

6. Enter their full name and date of birth as per their PAN.

7. Set up an appointment at their nearest branch.

Once the application is submitted, a representative from Bajaj Finance connects with the customer to help them with the process further. With more than 800 branches across India, Bajaj Finance offers quick and easy loan processing, ensuring customers have a convenient loan experience.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 66.05 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

