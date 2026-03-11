New York, March 11: Reports claimed that Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, sustained injuries during the initial wave of joint US-Israeli military strikes. While Iranian state media has largely avoided detailing his condition, high-ranking officials and diplomatic sources have confirmed the 56-year-old cleric was wounded in the same bombardment that killed his father and predecessor, Ali Khamenei, on February 28, CNN reported.

Despite his absence from the public eye for over 48 hours following his appointment, the Iranian presidency has issued reassurances that the new leader is currently in stable condition and remains "safe and sound." The injuries, described by some sources as including fractures to his legs and minor shrapnel wounds, have fueled intense speculation regarding his ability to govern during a time of active conflict. Mojtaba Khamenei, Son of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Named His Successor, Says Iranian State TV.

Mojtaba Khamenei Injured?

Intelligence assessments from both Israel and the United States suggest that Mojtaba Khamenei is currently sheltering in a highly secure, undisclosed location to prevent further targeting. While his father’s death triggered a swift and controversial succession process within the Assembly of Experts, the younger Khamenei’s failure to deliver a traditional inaugural address has left many questioning the immediate stability of the Islamic Republic’s leadership.

Conflicting Reports on Injury Severity

Discrepancies remain regarding the exact nature of the Supreme Leader’s wounds. An Iranian official speaking to Reuters characterized the injuries as "light," noting that Khamenei continues to oversee state affairs from a secure bunker. Conversely, reports from The New York Times and The Guardian cite sources claiming more significant leg and arm injuries that may require specialized medical attention. Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son Reportedly Elected As Next Supreme Leader of Iran.

In a move to quell domestic anxiety, Yousef Pezeshkian, son of the Iranian President and a government adviser, posted on Telegram on Wednesday that he had verified the leader’s status. “I heard news that Mr. Mojtaba Khamenei had been injured,” he wrote. “I have asked friends who had connections. They told me that, thank God, he is safe and sound.”

Mojtaba Khamenei’s elevation to Supreme Leader on March 8 marks the first time the Islamic Republic has transitioned toward a system resembling hereditary succession, a principle explicitly rejected during the 1979 Revolution. His appointment was reportedly fast-tracked by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to ensure a unified command structure as the "Ramadan War" intensifies.

The new leader is a deeply polarizing figure, having spent decades operating in the shadows of his father’s office. He is widely associated with the suppression of the 2009 Green Movement and is considered a hardliner who may pursue a more aggressive nuclear policy than his predecessor.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (CNN), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

